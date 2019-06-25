The Calgary Zoo has welcomed its newest western lowland gorilla.

Jasiri has arrived in Calgary from Zoo Atlanta and is expected to join the local troop this fall after completing a quarantine period and health checks.

Western lowland gorilla populations are found in Cameroon, the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Equatorial Guinea as well as in large areas in Gabon and the Republic of Congo.

Officials say gorilla numbers have declined by more than 60 per cent over the last 20 to 25 years.