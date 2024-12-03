Calgirls Club hosting Polar Gala in support of Make-A-Wish Foundation

Members of the Calgirls Club are organizing an evening event full of glitz and glamour, giving guests a chance to put on their finest and mingle with others who have similar ideals.

Calgirls Club founder Julia Criag says she's always wanted to host a special evening.

"When I started Calgirls, I knew I wanted to do a gala and I wanted to do it in support of Make-A-Wish," she said. "I've been to a ton of galas for the foundation before and I've seen how Make-A-Wish can make a difference in people's lives."

Craig says galas are typically for corporate Calgary, and not everyone has an opportunity to attend.

The organization's upcoming Polar Gala changes that by giving anyone a chance to attend and dress up for the evening.

"This one is going to be something where everyone can come in, make new friends, have fun, network and really feel good about the night, because they're supporting something so special," she said.

Craig says she and the other members are donating a portion of the ticket sales to Make-A–Wish Canada, but will also be hosting a silent auction.

"We actually have a private yacht in Mallorca in Spain, we have six three-day and five-day charters, so it's pretty cool," she said. "We also have amazing local businesses that are donating to it, and then we're also going to be doing auctions before the gala on items as well, and Make-A-Wish will be there at the event taking donations, so that's going to be great too."

The Make-a-Wish Foundation grants wishes to children from three years old to 17 who have a critical illness. The organization has been in Canada for more than 40 years and has granted close to 40,000 wishes.

2024 has proven to be a record year for the organization, with 2,100 wishes granted to Canadian kids from coast to coast.

Simona Lupas, southern Alberta chapter director, says the symbolic cost of one wish is $10,000, but not two wishes are the same.

"We like to provide the intimacy for the family to build those lifelong happy memories," she said.

"The wishes very in complexity and they are so different – exactly like our unique children – and they provide that safe space for them to think of something else besides hospitals and doctor visits. It's a moment where they can just dream about something."

Craig is hoping to raise more than $10,000 at the Feb. 1 Polar Gala.

Calgirls is a club that's created a community in Calgary for women to make friends.

Craig says for the Polar Gala, they're inviting anyone who wants to be part of a night to look fabulous but also support a good cause.

Learn more about the gala here: https://www.bouncelife.com/events/671ad495771e64c55c7b5557