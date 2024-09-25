Call takers at Alberta-based help line say they're helping first responders 'in a dark hour'

An Alberta-based hotline that helps first responders in times of mental health crisis says it's made strides in its first year.

Boots on the Ground has been in operation for a year and, in that time, its answered more than 170 calls, which officials say illustrates how much of a need there is for the service.

"Many callers need someone to talk to in a dark hour and need a friend really," said president Mo Shaukat in a release.

Boots on the Ground is anonymous, available 24 hours a day and the call takers are all first responders themselves.

Peter Siegenthaler, one of 50 volunteers who answer phones for the service, is a retired staff sergeant with the Calgary Police Service.

He said he's lost a few colleagues to suicide, which all came as a shock because they were "suffering in silence."

"They know I get them," he said whenever he gets a call while on shift. "I've been through it.

"The calls can go from sobbing or despair to at the end of an hour and a half call, there's laughter. They say I know what I need to do. I know where I can go so you can see the change. Pretty much every caller says, I'm really happy I made the call."

Boots on the Ground have most recently offered its services to firefighters who had to deal with the wildfires this past summer.

Any first responders in need can reach the helpline by calling 1-866-724-BOTG (2684).