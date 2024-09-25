CALGARY
Calgary

    • Call takers at Alberta-based help line say they're helping first responders 'in a dark hour'

    First responders
    Share

    An Alberta-based hotline that helps first responders in times of mental health crisis says it's made strides in its first year.

    Boots on the Ground has been in operation for a year and, in that time, its answered more than 170 calls, which officials say illustrates how much of a need there is for the service.

    "Many callers need someone to talk to in a dark hour and need a friend really," said president Mo Shaukat in a release.

    Boots on the Ground is anonymous, available 24 hours a day and the call takers are all first responders themselves.

    Peter Siegenthaler, one of 50 volunteers who answer phones for the service, is a retired staff sergeant with the Calgary Police Service.

    He said he's lost a few colleagues to suicide, which all came as a shock because they were "suffering in silence."

    "They know I get them," he said whenever he gets a call while on shift. "I've been through it.

    "The calls can go from sobbing or despair to at the end of an hour and a half call, there's laughter. They say I know what I need to do. I know where I can go so you can see the change. Pretty much every caller says, I'm really happy I made the call."

    Boots on the Ground have most recently offered its services to firefighters who had to deal with the wildfires this past summer.

    Any first responders in need can reach the helpline by calling 1-866-724-BOTG (2684).

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    • BREAKING

      BREAKING LHSC Shakeup: Board resigns, province appoints David Musyj as supervisor

      A statement from the province said Musyj will work closely with LHSC senior leadership and staff to address concerns regarding hospital governance and operations, and management practices, including concerning financial performance, that were found as a result of a third-party review.

    • 'Serious injuries' reported after Huron County crash

      OPP are investigating a crash that has sent the driver of a truck to hospital with serious injuries. Just before 5 a.m., police reported Donnybrook Line in Lucknow closed between Bruce Road 86 and Zion Road following the crash.

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News