Callies FC to face Villains Elite FC in city futsal final

Futsal anyone?

That's the name of a soccer-based sport that is played on a smaller field, mainly indoors. It's soccer slimmed down and speeded up: a five on five game with lots of action.

On this day, Calgary Villains Elite captain Michael Lau and Calgary Callies captain Mike Zepeda are giving CTV Calgary a little bit of a demonstration.

But come Thursday night they won't be working together, they'll be battling against each other when their two teams face off in the city championship game at the Calgary Soccer Centre.

Zepeda says it should be a great game.

"The two teams like we've played each other twice this year," Zepeda said.

"I remember going up to Mike, the captain of the Villains and be like we'll see you in the finals."

EXCITED TO BE IN FINAL

Zepeda got his wish when Callies FC beat 1-Up Soccer in one semi-final. The Villains took care of Rangers Sportif FC in the other.

Lau says he and his teammates are excited to be playing in the final.

"Any time you have two top teams playing for a chance at nationals, it's always going to be exciting. We're prepared though and looking forward to a tough match."

Calgary Callies captain Mike Zepeda

TOO CLOSE TO CALL

The winner of the game will go on to represent Alberta at the futsal nationals in Gatineau, Quebec, with the dates still to be determined.

Futsal Calgary executive director Brian Wong said the Calgary final is too close to call.

"Oh it will be amazing," Wong said.

"I would say flip a coin and you'll find a tie and see who's going to break the tie.

"It's so close that you know they're actually the top two teams in the league and they are the runaway (best) teams."

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

The pandemic cancelled the last two national futsal championships. The Villains represented Alberta in 2019 where they finished fourth.

Lau said there's unfinished business to take care of.

"Absolutely, you know what when we beat Toronto (in Kingston) in that first game (in 2019), we thought we had a lot of momentum. But that shows just how tough nationals is. Right, so (we) definitely (have) some unfinished business."

CALLIES STAND IN THEIR WAY

Of course Callies FC will have something to say about who goes to the nationals. Zepeda said they're going to do all they can to be the team that moves on.

"This has been our goal from the start of the season. We said nationals is the goal and obviously we have to win tomorrow (Thursday) to make it there," he said.

"The four stars that we have on our jersey represent a national title and we've never represented Alberta in futsal nationals so this would be our first opportunity hopefully and yeah we want that fifth star."

The city futsal final will be played on Thursday night at the Calgary Soccer Centre starting at 7:30 pm.