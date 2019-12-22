CALGARY -- It’s supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year, but for Calgarians who find themselves struggling, one Christian organization is making sure families in need enjoy a Christmas meal.

Turkey dinners were provided for more than 1,000 Calgarians across three Victory Foundation campuses and numerous sittings on Sunday.

The tradition began 36 years ago, but this year marks the fifth event at the Neighbourhood Victory Outreach Church in Ogden.

"You can’t fit it under the tree, this is everything you want it to be for Christmas," said Christine Penner, an Ogden resident who has been attending the church the past few months.

She brought her husband, two sons and friends to enjoy a Christmas dinner she says otherwise would have been very difficult to put on her own table this year.

"We’re not able to find work and it's really nice to come and have a turkey meal and see Santa and have Santa give some gifts," said Penner.

Christine Penner (right) and her friend share a smile during the turkey dinner feast provided at The Neighbourhood Victory Outreach Church in Ogden.

Longtime volunteer Dorothy Wutzke says she is passionate about giving back to families in need, after overcoming her own struggles.

"I’ve been there," said Wutzke. "Now that I’m in a place that I can help people out it's fun just to do it again, because I know where they are coming from. I know where they’ve been, we’ve been there."

Organizers say the treasured tradition is about fostering community.

"For us what we want to do is just provide a place and facilitate bringing people together and having community," said Matthew Bannerman, director of operations for Victory Foundation.

He says giving back is also in keeping with the ultimate reason for the season.

"With Christ this is God’s gift to us and for us, we also want to give to be a part of that and communicate that same message."

Families could also register for a wrapped presents for children as well.

Victory Foundation operates affordable housing complexes throughout Calgary.