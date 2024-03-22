Canada Cup Calgary boxing championships at the Genesis Centre

More than 300 of the nation's top boxers are in Calgary for the inaugural 2024 Canada Cup Calgary.

The event, organized by Boxing Canada, is taking place at the Genesis Centre from March 20 to 24.

The competition includes:

Junior and youth national championships;

Open U23 Elite Competition; and

Open Elite Competition.

The public is welcome and tickets can be purchased at the door.

For more information visit Boxing Canada’s website.