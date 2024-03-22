CALGARY
Calgary

    • Canada Cup Calgary boxing championships at the Genesis Centre

    Calgary's Genesis Centre is hosting a national boxing championship this weekend. Calgary's Genesis Centre is hosting a national boxing championship this weekend.
    Share

    More than 300 of the nation's top boxers are in Calgary for the inaugural 2024 Canada Cup Calgary.

    The event, organized by Boxing Canada, is taking place at the Genesis Centre from March 20 to 24.

    The competition includes:

    • Junior and youth national championships;
    • Open U23 Elite Competition; and
    • Open Elite Competition.

    The public is welcome and tickets can be purchased at the door.

    For more information visit Boxing Canada’s website.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Blueberries, strawberries again on the 'Dirty Dozen' list

    Approximately 95 per cent of nonorganic strawberries, leafy greens such as spinach and kale, collard and mustard greens, grapes, peaches and pears tested contained detectable levels of pesticides, according to the 2024 Shopper’s Guide to Pesticides in Produce.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News