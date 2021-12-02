Canada's Marie-Michele Gagnon hitting her stride in women's downhill

Marie-Michele Gagnon of Canada skis down the course during the during the first women's World Cup downhill training run in Lake Louise, Alta., on Nov. 30, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn) Marie-Michele Gagnon of Canada skis down the course during the during the first women's World Cup downhill training run in Lake Louise, Alta., on Nov. 30, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn)

Calgary Top Stories