Canada saw a spike in children hospitalized for the flu in 2022-23: report
A new report suggests the number of respiratory illness hospitalizations in Canada for youth under 18 and flu-related hospitalizations in children under the age of four, dramatically increased between 2022 and 2023.
Released on Thursday, the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI) report indicates hospitalizations returned to pre-pandemic levels in 2022-23, with 2,444 children under the age of four hospitalized in that timeframe.
Also in that age group "hospitalizations doubled for lower respiratory infections, and stays for COVID-19 rose by 43 percent," stated the CIHI. "Hospitalizations for pneumonia tripled for Canadians (17 and younger) and almost doubled for asthma."
The CIHI director of Acute and Ambulatory Care Information Services says their goal is to provide up-to-date information for health system planners and decision-makers.
"Last year was unprecedented for all pediatric hospitals in this country and highlighted key gaps in our system," said Dr. Lindy Samson, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, chief of staff and chief medical officer at the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario, in a news release.
"We know from experience that viral seasons will continug to affect our young patients, and this is why it is so important that we invest in our pediatric health system and adopt public health measures to help reduce the risks."
Some healthcare professionals attribute the spike to the easing of pandemic restrictions, such as physical distancing, noting once those were eased, children who were inexperienced with fighting viruses became very sick.
Based on the report, birth and C-sections topped the list for reasons why Albertans were in hospital or undergoing surgery.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Doctor with hundreds of patients puts off retirement, concerned about who will care for them
A Canadian family doctor originally planned to retire at age 72. He's putting it off because he hasn't been able to find any physicians willing to take over his practice.
U.S. ambassador to NATO accuses Canada of 'lack of commitment' to defence spending pledge
Canada is the only NATO member without a plan or a timeline to reach the alliance's target of spending two per cent of GDP on defence, according to the U.S. ambassador to NATO.
Man who killed 4 members of Muslim family in London, Ont. given 5 life sentences in prison
A London judge has handed down her sentence in the case of Nathaniel Veltman, convicted of killing four members of a Muslim family and seriously injuring a young boy in June of 2021.
Sex trafficking survivor shares her story of abuse with the hope of saving a life
Research has shown that sex trafficking is rampant. For Canadians reading this story this means that within one kilometre from where you’re presently located, a young person is being lured into sex trafficking.
Don't put your iPhone in rice, Apple warns. Here's what to do instead
Putting a wet iPhone in uncooked rice has for years been a popular method to dry it out, but the company now says that's not what users should do.
Wendy Williams diagnosed with aphasia and dementia
Former talk show host Wendy Williams has been diagnosed with progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia, according to representatives for Williams.
Putin replies to Biden's 'crazy SOB' remark
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Joe Biden's 'crazy SOB' remark showed why the Kremlin felt that for Russia, Biden would be a preferable future U.S. president to Donald Trump.
Trudeau jabs Poilievre over bill that could usher in digital ID for porn browsing
Justin Trudeau took an unprompted jab at Pierre Poilievre over a Senate porn bill that the prime minister says could usher in a digital ID for adults who want to browse certain websites.
Loblaw profits and sales continue growing as shoppers look for more deals
Canada's largest grocer expects this year to be much like the last: customers continuing to seek discounts and deals, leading to more growth at the company’s discount brands and banners, and higher profits.
Edmonton
Alberta town voting today on bylaw banning Pride crosswalks
Westlock residents are voting Thursday on a bylaw that would prohibit rainbow crosswalks, a common symbol of support for the LGBTQ2S+ community, and restrict the town to flying only government flags.
Youth worker with ties to Edmonton, Saskatchewan charged with sex crimes involving child
A youth worker who has been employed in Alberta and Saskatchewan has been charged with sex crimes involving a child.
2 Edmontonians injured in Leduc County crash
An Edmonton man is in critical condition after a crash south of the city Thursday morning.
Vancouver
Worker killed at Vancouver construction site was mother of 2, sources say
The worker killed when a crane's load came crashing down at the massive Oakridge Park development project in South Vancouver this week was a mother of two, sources tell CTV News.
Shooting in White Rock sends 4 to hospital, Mounties investigating
RCMP swarmed a White Rock neighbourhood early Thursday morning after a targeted shooting that sent four people to hospital in serious condition.
2 teens face multiple charges after thefts, assaults in Burnaby, RCMP say
Two 16-year-olds are facing possible assault charges after a confrontation at a Burnaby shopping centre Wednesday night.
Atlantic
Weather statements issued ahead of Friday rain and wind
A special weather statement has been issued by Environment Canada for much of Nova Scotia from Friday evening to Saturday evening.
N.S. Community Services minister steps down, Liberal crosses floor to take his place
Trevor Boudreau, minister of Community Services and L’Nu Affairs, is stepping down “due to personal and health reasons,” according to a news release from the Nova Scotia premier’s office.
5 people facing firearm charges after incident in Dartmouth: Halifax Regional Police
Halifax Regional Police have laid firearms charges to five people in relation to an incident in Dartmouth earlier this week.
Vancouver Island
B.C. man banished from First Nation argues jail sentence amounts to 'double jeopardy'
A Vancouver Island man who burned down a home on the Wei Wai Kum First Nation will be allowed to appeal his jail sentence on the principle of 'double jeopardy' after arguing he had already been punished for the crime when the First Nation banished him from the reserve.
First Nations leaders 'disgusted' that Opposition derailed proposed BC Land Act amendments
British Columbia's First Nations Leadership Council is expressing extreme disappointment over the provincial government's decision to drop planned amendments to the Land Act that would have cleared the way for a shared decision-making process with First Nations when it comes to the use of public land.
Toronto
'Firearm smuggling pipeline,' discovered by OPP, U.S. Homeland Security in biggest gun bust in Ontario’s history
Ontario Provincial Police say a joint investigation with authorities in the United States has led to the largest bust of handguns and assault-style rifles in the province’s history.
Toronto gets $114M reward for exceeding Ontario housing targets
The Ontario government is providing Toronto with $114 million as a reward for exceeding its provincially-set housing targets.
Montreal
'Very, very concerned': MUHC has lost 12 beds in cancer ward since November
One-third of the beds in the McGill University Health Centre's cancer ward has closed since last fall due to staff shortages, which is raising concerns on what effects this might have on patients, CTV News has learned.
Quebec government to present budget on March 12
The Quebec government says it will present its provincial budget on March 12.
Quebec triple stabbing suspect not fit to stand trial for now, ordered into treatment
A court-ordered psychiatric evaluation has concluded the man charged with killing two women and seriously injuring a third in a stabbing attack west of Montreal is not currently fit to stand trial.
Ottawa
Gatineau mayor resigns, citing 'hostile' political climate
France Bélisle announced Thursday morning she is resigning as mayor of Gatineau, Que., effective immediately.
Ottawa police looking to identify suspect in multiple store thefts in Kanata
The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect involved in the commercial thefts in Kanata.
Officers issued 'multiple violations' during 'Freedom Convoy' anniversary rally, police chief says
Ottawa police and Bylaw Services officers issued "multiple violations" for driving and parking infractions during last weekend's 'Freedom Convoy' anniversary rally in downtown Ottawa, according to the police chief.
Kitchener
Police investigating homemade dummy left near Highway 401 outside Woodstock
Ontario Provincial Police want to know who left a homemade dummy near a highway outside Woodstock, prompting several people to call emergency services to report a person in distress.
Little pantry, big problem: Dispute between Cambridge, Ont. and homeowner heads towards March deadline
A little free pantry has turned into a big headache in the City of Cambridge.
Saskatoon
'State of shock': Sask. teachers detail violent classroom incidents
Chairs thrown across the classroom, destroyed equipment and violent outbursts from students are just some of the working realities for Saskatchewan teachers.
NDP accuses Sask. government of 'quietly' spending additional $757M ahead of budget
Saskatchewan’s NDP opposition is accusing the provincial government of trying to secretly pass an extra $757 million of additional spending one month before the release of the next provincial budget.
Supreme Court of Canada to review Sask. Good Samaritan drug overdose case
The Supreme Court of Canada will review the case of a man who was arrested for drug and firearm offences after police encountered him at the scene of an overdose.
Northern Ontario
Northern Ont. ATV driver fled police, now charged with stunt driving
Ontario Provincial Police in Elliot Lake caught up with an ATV driver who fled arrest last month and charged them with stunt driving, among other offences.
Senior northern Ont. police sergeant pleads guilty to pointing gun at rookie cops
A 67-year-old detective staff sergeant with the Anishinabek Police Service in northern Ontario has pleaded guilty to pointing his service pistol at colleagues and using a gun in a careless manner.
SIU investigates after pickup followed by Sudbury police crashes into two vehicles
A woman was seriously injured Wednesday evening in Greater Sudbury in a collision at the intersection of Regent Street and Martindale Road.
Winnipeg
Winnipeg police searching for suspects after teen found dead in downtown apartment
The Winnipeg Police Service is searching for two suspects, after a teenager was found dead in a downtown apartment complex earlier this month.
What $1 million can buy you in Winnipeg's housing market
If you’re in the market for a house in the $1 million range, Winnipeg is one of the cities in Canada where you will get more bang for your buck.
Auditor general calls for improvements to Manitoba Archives
Manitoba’s auditor general said there are significant risks to the protection of preservation of Manitoba’s historical records, adding that some records remain unavailable to the public
Regina
Regina police lay dozens of charges in one of city's largest fentanyl seizures to date
A recent drug investigation in Regina has led to dozens of charges for three people and one of the largest amounts of fentanyl ever seized by Regina police.
'No free lunch': Sask. government taking credit for low inflation rate only half-true, says econ. prof.
As the provincial government boasts its decision to stop collecting carbon tax as the main factor lowering the inflation rate, a Regina economics professor says it’s not that simple.