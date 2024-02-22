Canada saw a spike in children hospitalized for the flu in 2022-23: report

A new report suggests the number of respiratory illness hospitalizations in Canada for youth under 18 and flu-related hospitalizations in children under the age of four, dramatically increased between 2022 and 2023.

Released on Thursday, the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI) report indicates hospitalizations returned to pre-pandemic levels in 2022-23, with 2,444 children under the age of four hospitalized in that timeframe.

Also in that age group "hospitalizations doubled for lower respiratory infections, and stays for COVID-19 rose by 43 percent," stated the CIHI. "Hospitalizations for pneumonia tripled for Canadians (17 and younger) and almost doubled for asthma."

The CIHI director of Acute and Ambulatory Care Information Services says their goal is to provide up-to-date information for health system planners and decision-makers.

"Last year was unprecedented for all pediatric hospitals in this country and highlighted key gaps in our system," said Dr. Lindy Samson, Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, chief of staff and chief medical officer at the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario, in a news release.

"We know from experience that viral seasons will continug to affect our young patients, and this is why it is so important that we invest in our pediatric health system and adopt public health measures to help reduce the risks."

Some healthcare professionals attribute the spike to the easing of pandemic restrictions, such as physical distancing, noting once those were eased, children who were inexperienced with fighting viruses became very sick.

Based on the report, birth and C-sections topped the list for reasons why Albertans were in hospital or undergoing surgery.