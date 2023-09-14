Canadian Aviation Hall of Fame turns 50, inducts 5 new members in northeast Calgary

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Police say road rage brawl on Highway 401 in Toronto 'not worth it'

Ontario Provincial Police addressed a road rage incident that turned into a fist fight on Highway 401 in Toronto earlier this week. The altercation happened on Highway 401 and Leslie Street. OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said two men stopped their vehicles along the highway, got out, and started fighting one another, adding that witnesses recorded the brawl and reported it to police.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News