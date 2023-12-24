Canadian Blood Services desperately seeking a thousand Calgary donors

Canadian Blood Services in Calgary is in desperate need of blood this holiday season.

For the first time, it was open on a Sunday for Christmas Eve.

Multiple people rolled up sleeves Sunday at the Eau Claire donor centre from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., to give blood.

Around 20 of those donors came from the Sri Lankan Buddhist Society of Calgary.

Despite the encouraging turnout, more than 1,000 appointments still need to be filled at the Eau Claire location from Boxing Day through January 6th.

Canadian Blood Services is located on the second floor of Eau Claire Market in Calgary

Blood donations are used in hospitals for cancer patients, surgeries and to treat people with traumatic injuries.

Canadian Blood Services say this is the greatest gift someone give.

“Our patients in the hospital don’t take a break,” said Jhoanna Del Rosario, the territory manager at Canadian Blood Services of Calgary. “They don’t take a holiday. So that’s why we’re continuously looking for blood donors.”

“My dad is a paramedic,” said long-time donor Karlee Windrum. “And my mom is a respiratory therapist, so for me, it’s really important because with growing up and seeing how important blood is to give people, you can save a life and it’s an easy gift.”

Canadian Blood Services is closed on Christmas day, but will open on Boxing Day, December 30 and New Year’s Eve.

People can find out donor eligibility requirements and book an appointment online at blood.ca.