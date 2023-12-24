Canadian Blood Services desperately seeking a thousand Calgary donors
Canadian Blood Services in Calgary is in desperate need of blood this holiday season.
For the first time, it was open on a Sunday for Christmas Eve.
Multiple people rolled up sleeves Sunday at the Eau Claire donor centre from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., to give blood.
Around 20 of those donors came from the Sri Lankan Buddhist Society of Calgary.
Despite the encouraging turnout, more than 1,000 appointments still need to be filled at the Eau Claire location from Boxing Day through January 6th.
Canadian Blood Services is located on the second floor of Eau Claire Market in Calgary
Blood donations are used in hospitals for cancer patients, surgeries and to treat people with traumatic injuries.
Canadian Blood Services say this is the greatest gift someone give.
“Our patients in the hospital don’t take a break,” said Jhoanna Del Rosario, the territory manager at Canadian Blood Services of Calgary. “They don’t take a holiday. So that’s why we’re continuously looking for blood donors.”
“My dad is a paramedic,” said long-time donor Karlee Windrum. “And my mom is a respiratory therapist, so for me, it’s really important because with growing up and seeing how important blood is to give people, you can save a life and it’s an easy gift.”
Canadian Blood Services is closed on Christmas day, but will open on Boxing Day, December 30 and New Year’s Eve.
People can find out donor eligibility requirements and book an appointment online at blood.ca.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Rare full moon to appear over Christmas holidays in Canada
Not long after presents are unwrapped and Canadians gather to celebrate the holiday season, a rare full moon will appear, shining the brightest on Boxing Day.
A 'watershed year' for Canada-U.S. relations, but guess who's lurking in the wings?
Two years ago, the new United States ambassador to Canada arrived in snowbound Ottawa for the first time, thinking he knew all about America's rock-ribbed relationship with its trusted northern neighbour. But David Cohen soon noticed something was amiss.
Laura Lynch, founding member of 'Dixie Chicks,' dies in car crash
Laura Lynch, a founding member of the U.S. country band "Dixie Chicks," died in a head-on car crash on a Texas highway, law enforcement said on Saturday.
Search resumes for Quebec girl, 4, who fell in river while sledding
Rescuers have been searching for the girl since she went through a fence while sledding and fell in the Mistassibi River on Friday afternoon.
Halifax community helps people spending holidays in tents
Living in a tent on Christmas Eve is a stark reality for the residents of Grand Parade, where circumstances have forced many into challenging situations.
B.C. woman receives encouragement from around the world after Christmas display criticized by 'Grinch' letter
After three weeks of working long days to decorate her house for the holidays, Cheryl Dinse was looking forward to inspiring an abundance of Christmas cheer in her neighbourhood.
Poilievre's deputy says Conservative plans to cut spending will be outlined during next campaign
Conservative deputy leader Melissa Lantsman says Canadians will learn how her party plans to 'rein in' government spending, and what cuts that may entail, during the next federal election campaign.
'A joyous occasion': NORAD crew waiting for Santa Claus' journey across Canada
Santa Claus is coming to town tonight and the crew responsible for his Canadian escort is eagerly awaiting his arrival, with their eyes glued to their monitors.
At least 70 are killed in central Gaza, in one of the war's deadliest strikes
At least 70 people were killed in Gaza in one of the deadliest strikes of the war, health officials said Sunday, while the number of Israeli soldiers killed in combat over the weekend rose to 15.
Edmonton
-
Witness says multiple shots fired during police incident on Stony Plain Road Saturday
Part of Stony Plain Road was closed briefly Saturday morning and a heavy police presence could be seen in the area.
-
'We were a little bit starstruck:' Prominent chef mentors newcomers at Ukraine's Kitchen
A well-known Edmonton chef is helping newcomers navigate their new lives as part of the local culinary landscape.
-
'It's crazy': Edmonton artist lands two nominations at World Photography Cup
Renee Robyn, a digital artist in Edmonton, is representing Canada at the 2024 World Photography Cup with two fantasy-inspired composite artworks.
Vancouver
-
Crash near Surrey-Langley border seriously injures 3: RCMP
A two-vehicle crash near the border between Surrey and Langley Saturday afternoon sent three people to hospital with serious injuries, according to authorities.
-
Canadian artillery returns to the mountains of B.C. amid deadly 2023 avalanche season
At the close of an unusually deadly year for avalanches in the British Columbia backcountry, the Canadian military is mounting another winter offensive in its six-decade war against ice and snow.
-
Burnaby couple trying to house elderly woman living at bus stop
A couple in Burnaby has spent the last few weeks trying to find housing for an 81-year-old woman living at a bus stop.
Atlantic
-
Halifax community helps people spending holidays in tents
Living in a tent on Christmas Eve is a stark reality for the residents of Grand Parade, where circumstances have forced many into challenging situations.
-
'Check on neighbours, check on families': NB Power outages linger into Christmas
NB Power says work will continue Christmas Day until all customers are back on the grid following a windstorm one week ago.
-
Two dead after house fire in New Glasgow, N.S.
A house fire on Pleasant Street in New Glasgow, Nova Scotia has claimed the lives of two individuals who were located inside the home.
Vancouver Island
-
Canadian artillery returns to the mountains of B.C. amid deadly 2023 avalanche season
At the close of an unusually deadly year for avalanches in the British Columbia backcountry, the Canadian military is mounting another winter offensive in its six-decade war against ice and snow.
-
'Horribly unfortunate': B.C. mother and daughter out $1,600 after Taylor Swift ticket scam
A B.C. mother and daughter are out $1,600 after falling victim to a Taylor Swift ticket scam.
-
Dr. Gurdev Singh Gill, Canada's 1st Indo-Canadian physician, dead at 92
Dr. Gurdev Singh Gill, the first Canadian born in India to become a doctor in Canada, has died.
Toronto
-
Police fired shots after responding to Vaughan home invasion: SIU
Ontario’s police watchdog says it is investigating after an officer responding to a home invasion in Vaughan overnight fired his weapon multiple times.
-
One person dead after fire breaks out in Toronto's west end
One person is dead after a fire erupted in Toronto’s west end early Sunday morning.
-
How to track Santa's sleigh on Christmas Eve with Norad
As children around the world eagerly await Santa’s arrival on Christmas, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (Norad) in Colorado keeps a close watch on Santa and his sleigh from the moment he leaves the North Pole.
Montreal
-
Search resumes for Quebec girl missing in river with the help of a drone
The search resumed at dawn on Sunday for a 4-year-old girl who fell into the Mistassibi River in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region of Quebec on Friday.
-
Missing dog found 20 kilometres away in Montreal's east end
A Montreal woman is calling it her personal Christmas miracle after her 10-year-old dog Max returned after two weeks on the lam. It ran away in St. Michel and was found 20 kilometres away in Pointe-aux-Trembles.
-
Notre-Dame Basilica fire deemed electrical, not arson: police
Christmas masses at Notre-Dame Basilica in Old Montreal will be able to take place as planned starting on Sunday evening after it was found that the fire caused more fear than harm to the historic structure.
Ottawa
-
How to track Santa's sleigh on Christmas Eve with Norad
As children around the world eagerly await Santa’s arrival on Christmas, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (Norad) in Colorado keeps a close watch on Santa and his sleigh from the moment he leaves the North Pole.
-
Here is what's open and closed in Ottawa over Christmas and New Year's
CTVNewsOttawa.ca takes a look at what's open and closed over the Christmas and New Year's holidays.
-
15 things to do in Ottawa during the holiday season
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa over the holiday season.
Kitchener
-
-
Dozens left stranded in Breslau following rescheduled flight to Mexico
Four friends from Toronto are dealing with Christmas chaos after their flight to Mexico was rescheduled last minute.
-
One dead after early-morning Brant County crash
One person has died after an early-morning crash in Brant County, east of Paris.
Saskatoon
-
'Brings people together': Brown Crescent celebrates a Charlie Brown Christmas
When people from Saskatoon hear about a brown Christmas, Brown Crescent probably isn't what comes to mind.
-
Train collides with 2 pedestrians in Saskatoon: Police
A collision between a train and two pedestrians in Saskatoon occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning.
-
A 'watershed year' for Canada-U.S. relations, but guess who's lurking in the wings?
Two years ago, the new United States ambassador to Canada arrived in snowbound Ottawa for the first time, thinking he knew all about America's rock-ribbed relationship with its trusted northern neighbour. But David Cohen soon noticed something was amiss.
Northern Ontario
-
'A joyous occasion': NORAD crew waiting for Santa Claus' journey across Canada
Santa Claus is coming to town tonight and the crew responsible for his Canadian escort is eagerly awaiting his arrival, with their eyes glued to their monitors.
-
Rare full moon to appear over Christmas holidays in Canada
Not long after presents are unwrapped and Canadians gather to celebrate the holiday season, a rare full moon will appear, shining the brightest on Boxing Day.
-
Closed gas station partially collapses in Greater Sudbury
Emergency crews in Greater Sudbury were called to the community of Azilda on Saturday afternoon following a report that part of a closed gas station had collapsed.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba RCMP arrest man in ‘suspicious death’ on Pimicikamak Cree Nation
Mounties in Cross Lake have arrested a suspect in connection with a suspicious death on Pimicikamak Cree Nation.
-
Health officials urge Manitobans to get vaccinated, stay home if sick this holiday season
Provincial health officials are urging Manitobans to remember the fundamentals this holiday season, get vaccinated, and stay home if you're sick in order to keep our most vulnerable safe.
-
Search continues in North Kildonan for missing 81-year-old
Dozens of community members gathered in North Kildonan Saturday to search for a senior who’s been missing for nearly two weeks.
Regina
-
Check your cameras: Regina police asking for public's help after man shot in North Central
Regina's police service is asking for the public's help after a man was shot in the city's North Central neighbourhood early this morning.
-
Residents displaced after Regina house blaze sees firefighter response
Residents of a northeast Regina home were forced to leave following a late night fire.
-
'A place to gather': Kronau celebrates new community rink
The hamlet of Kronau is celebrating after officially unveiling their new multi-purpose skating rink.