Canadian County Music Hall of Fame to showcase exhibits featuring k.d. lang, Gilles Godard

A new Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame exhibition at the National Music Centre will showcase the career of k.d. lang, and Canadian music industry icon Gilles Godard.

The exhibit will showcase memorabilia, instruments and outfits of Lang, who has won four Grammy Awards, eight Juno Awards, 10 CCMA Awards, four GLAAD awards and the Order of Canada. She also made the cover of a memorable issue of Vanity Fair in 1993 that featured Lang in a barber chair being groomed by supermodel Cindy Crawford.

The exhibition includes outfits Lang found in thrift stores, Nudie suits designed by the Nashville fashion legend who also dressed Elvis, Hank Williams, Cher and others, as well as clothes designed for songs such as Miss Chatelaine and Constant Craving.

An NMC spokesperson said the show also features a replica of the Vanity Fair cover, because the original is on loan to the Canadian Museum of Human Rights.

There will also be a number of never-before-seen items, such as a hand-made diorama that was created for the cover art of the 1987 album Angel With a Lariat.

“It’s such an honour to be inducted into the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame, and I’m thrilled to have some of my favourite outfits on display at the National Music Centre,” said Lang, in a media release. “These items represent so many meaningful moments in my career, and I love having a place for my fans to see them showcased.

"Being inducted into the Hall of Fame is a deeply humbling experience," she added, "and I’m grateful to be celebrated alongside so many incredible artists.”

Godard has worked as a musician, songwriter, record producer, label founder and publishing executive over the course of a five-decade long career. Currently the president of Anthem Music Publishing in Nashville, Godard has helped shape the careers of dozens of artists, which earned him a spot as a Stan Klees Builder in the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame.

“To work in an industry that I absolutely love and that I am still passionate about is a true blessing,” said Godard. “To receive this honour is simply amazing considering everyone who opened the doors and helped me find my way here."

Music industry veteran Gilles Godard will be featured in a new exhibition at the National Music Centre in Calgary. (Photo: NMC)

Godard’s exhibit features photos, storytelling, awards – including a 2018 RIAA Diamond Album for over 10 million sales of Taylor Swift’s album Fearless.

“One of NMC’s first major exhibitions at Studio Bell – and one of its most popular – featured many of k.d. lang’s stage outfits,” said NMC president and CEO Andrew Mosker. “We’re excited to dive into k.d.’s archive, and bring some of those outfits out once again, along with some items that have not been displayed before. “

The exhibit opens to the public Sept. 11 and runs until Aug. 2025 at Studio Bell.

