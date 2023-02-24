Canadian mint swapping change for new $2 coin honouring QEII
The Royal Canadian Mint is inviting Calgarians to trade in their change for the $2 circulation coin honouring Queen Elizabeth II.
A public exchange took place today at CrossIron Mills mall.
The Royal Canadian Mint recently issued a $2 coin featuring a black outer ring to honour the late Queen Elizabeth II's service to Canada during her historic 70-year reign.
There are a limited number of coins you can exchange, but any Canadian currency is accepted.
It goes until 7 p.m. Friday, and again Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
