Canadian novelist Marissa Stapley coming to Calgary Wordfest

The Lightning Bottles fulfills a dream for Canadian novelist Marissa Stapley.

“I always wanted to write a book set in the music scene. I was big into the 90s music scene. I was a roadie for my brother’s band,” Stapley said during an interview with CTV News.

Some reviewers have compared the book to Daisy Jones and The Six by American best-selling novelist Taylor Jenkins Reid, a colleague of Stapley’s.

“And she was like, 'Do it, write your own,'” Stapley says of Jenkins-Reid, although The Lightning Bottles touches on a more recent music era – the 1990s grunge and alternative scene.

Daisy Jones and The Six was adapted for television, something Stapley says she is “very close” to doing with a previous novel, Lucky, the first Canadian book chosen as part of Reese Witherspoon’s book club.

“It changed absolutely everything, especially as a Canadian author,” says Stapley.

Stapley is scheduled to be in Calgary on Oct. 19 for two appearances during Wordfest.