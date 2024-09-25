CALGARY
Calgary

    • Canadian novelist Marissa Stapley coming to Calgary Wordfest

    Share

    The Lightning Bottles fulfills a dream for Canadian novelist Marissa Stapley.

    “I always wanted to write a book set in the music scene. I was big into the 90s music scene. I was a roadie for my brother’s band,” Stapley said during an interview with CTV News.

    Some reviewers have compared the book to Daisy Jones and The Six by American best-selling novelist Taylor Jenkins Reid, a colleague of Stapley’s.

    “And she was like, 'Do it, write your own,'” Stapley says of Jenkins-Reid, although The Lightning Bottles touches on a more recent music era – the 1990s grunge and alternative scene.

    • Watch the full interview in the video player above

    Daisy Jones and The Six was adapted for television, something Stapley says she is “very close” to doing with a previous novel, Lucky, the first Canadian book chosen as part of Reese Witherspoon’s book club.

    “It changed absolutely everything, especially as a Canadian author,” says Stapley.

    Stapley is scheduled to be in Calgary on Oct. 19 for two appearances during Wordfest.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Liberal government survives confidence vote

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has survived his first confidence vote of the fall sitting. Members of Parliament voted on Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's attempt to bring down the Liberal government after question period on Wednesday, and the non-confidence motion was defeated.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News