CALGARY
Calgary

    Canadian Rebecca Marino advances to women's finals at Calgary National Bank Challenger tournament

    Canadian Rebecca Marino will take on American Anna Rogers in the women's final at the National Bank Challenger tournament Sunday at 1 p.m. in Calgary. (Photo: X@NationalBankChallenger) Canadian Rebecca Marino will take on American Anna Rogers in the women's final at the National Bank Challenger tournament Sunday at 1 p.m. in Calgary. (Photo: X@NationalBankChallenger)
    Share

    Canadian Rebecca Marino advanced to the finals of the Calgary National Bank Challenger Saturday,  defeating another Canadian, Cadence Brace, in three sets, 6-0, 6-2, and 6-0.

    Marino will take on American Anna Rogers at 1 p.m. at the Osten and Victor Alberta Tennis Centre in southwest Calgary.

    Following a trophy presentation, the men’s final will feature a pair of Americans, Murphy Cassone and Govind Nanda.

    Prior to the 1 p.m. Women’s Final, there will be a jazz concert featuring the Al Muirhead Quartet, with special guest vocalist Shari Chaskin, featuring Rob Hutchinson and Jon Day.

    Saturday, a pair of doubles champions were crowned: Kayla Cross and Maribella Zamarripa won women’s, while Ryan Seggerman and Patrik Trhac won the men’s.

    The finals are being livestreamed on CBC Gem.

    For more information about the Calgary National Bank Challenger Tournament, go here.

