CALGARY ­– For the first time in four years, there’s been an increase in the number of Canadians leaving their home province for Alberta.

According to Statistics Canada, 5,542 more people moved to this province from around the country than left it over the last year. A total of 65,778 Canadians moved here, while 60,236 Albertans left for other provinces.

The number was seven times higher seven years ago in 2012, when Alberta’s economy was still hot. It began to plummet a year later as people fled the foundering province for work elsewhere.

Overall, Alberta grew by nearly 71,000 people last year. The province now has 4,371,316 residents.