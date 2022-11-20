Canmore, Alta.'s Connor Howe wins gold in 1500 metre World Cup event in the Netherlands

Canmore, Alta.'s Connor Howe won a gold in the Men's 1500 metres Sunday at a World Cup speedskating event held in Herenveen in the Netherlands. (Photo: Twitter@TeamCanada) Canmore, Alta.'s Connor Howe won a gold in the Men's 1500 metres Sunday at a World Cup speedskating event held in Herenveen in the Netherlands. (Photo: Twitter@TeamCanada)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Renewed shelling threatens key Ukrainian nuclear plant

Powerful explosions shook Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region that is the site of Europe's largest nuclear power plant Sunday morning, the global nuclear watchdog said in a statement, calling for 'urgent measures to help prevent a nuclear accident' in the Russian-occupied facility.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina