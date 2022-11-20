Canmore, Alta.'s Connor Howe wins gold in 1500 metre World Cup event in the Netherlands

It was a great Sunday in the Netherlands for a pair of Alberta-based speed skaters.

Canmore's Connor Howe won gold and Calgary resident Isabelle Weidmann took home a silver at the ISU World Cup speed skating event Sunday in Heerenveen, Netherlands.

Howe skated a time of 1:43:38 in the Men's 1500 metres event, besting Dutch Olympic champion Kjeld Nuis and his Dutch teammate Thomas Krol, who finished third.

It was the second gold medal for Canada at the event, after Laurent Dubreil took home a gold in the men's 500 metres Saturday.

What an upgrade 😱 After silver last week, it's GOLD 🏆 for Connor Howe 🇨🇦 in the Men's 1500m (1:43.38) today!



Olympic champion Kjeld Nuis 🇳🇱 took silver, with Thomas Krol 🇳🇱 in third #SpeedSkating pic.twitter.com/digLseZj9R — ISU Speed Skating (@ISU_Speed) November 20, 2022

Weidmann, meanwhile, who lives in Calgary and is a part-time student at the University of Calgary, was the runner-up in the women's 3000 metre event, skating a 3:57:70 to finish second to Dutch skater Irene Schouten, who set a track record of 3:54:04.

Weidmann also won a silver medal Saturday, finishing second in the women's team sprint.

Calgary-based speed skater Isabelle Weidmann won two silver medals over the weekend at a World Cup event in The Netherlands (Photo: Twitter@ISU_Speed)