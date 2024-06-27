Canmore RCMP officer found to have acted reasonably in 2023 shooting
No charges will be laid against a Canmore RCMP officer who shot and seriously injured a suspect during a confrontation at a police checkpoint more than a year ago.
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) was called to investigate an officer-involved shooting that took place in Canmore.
The report detailed an incident that took place shortly after 11 p.m. on the night of Feb.24, 2023, when the subject officer (SO) conducting a check stop on Rundle Drive near Three Sisters Drive, wearing a high-visibility jacket marked “POLICE.”
Around 11:09 p.m. a white Buick Verano driven by the affected person (AP) approached the check stop but then took a U-turn and drove away.
The SO got into his vehicle and followed the AP, who drove towards downtown Camore before turning around and driving back towards the original checkpoint. The roads were covered in snow and ice, and the AP’s car slid around at times.
They were driving at moderate speeds but as the limit was 30 km/h in places, they were likely speeding and the AP didn’t stop at any stop signs, committing a number of traffic offences.
The SO radioed in the situation and continued to follow the AP, but at 11:11p.m., said he was going to stop following him. He shut off his emergency lights and sirens and continued behind him.
At 11:11 p.m., the AP took a left turn at Rundle Drive and Eighth Avenue, and the SO followed, when he saw a muzzle flash come from the AP.
Audio recordings caught a bang that coincided with the muzzle flash and then the passenger side window of the SO’s van sprayed debris.
'Shots fired'
The SO radioed ‘shots fired’ and said he intended to pursue the AP, re-activating his emergency lights and sirens.
The AP reversed course, driving back towards downtown Canmore at higher speed. He drove through downtown and then back on Eighth Avenue toward Rundle Drive. The SO radioed in that he had a single bullet hole in his windshield.
The AP drove into a residential area at high speed, turning left on to Seventh Avenue when a second bang was recorded at 11:14 p.m. The AP was a bit beyond video range so it wasn’t caught on tape, but the SO said, “He’s shooting at me.”
The AP drove through downtown again into a residential area, driving through stop signs at high speed, which caused his car to skid a number of times.
Cul-de-sac
At 11 Ave., he braked, fishtailed and then drove into a cul-de-sac with snow.
The SO followed him and stopped his unmarked police van at 11:16 p.m.
The AP tried to reverse, but his tires spun out on the ice and snow, and he was only able to move slightly.
The SO radioed in that he had the AP pinned in an alley and got out of the vehicle, firing three shots at the AP. The second shot hit the back passenger window.
Following the third shot, the AP raised a hand to his head indicating he may have been struck by a bullet. Then he started to drive forward, with tires continuing to spin out.
The SO fired two more shots but the AP kept driving. He fired twice more, appearing to hit the vehicle’s rear window both times.
The AP’s vehicle started to turn back towards the SO just as a witness officer (WO) approached the scene.
'Hands up! Hands up!'
The SO fired another shot at the vehicle as the AP continued to try to accelerate on the ice.
As the WO was arriving, the SO fired two more shots. The WO drew his handgun, and yelled, ‘Hands up! Hands up!”, as the SO fired five more shots.
During this time, the AP appeared to be continuing to try to drive away.
He also appeared to have a dark object in his hand, which the officers believed was a handgun. The SO fired six more shots, causing the AP to move to the passenger side of the vehicle, before he opened the door and ran into some nearby trees.
A K9 unit was requested and the officers waited for it to arrive.
At 1:03 a.m., officers searched the area, where they located the AP, who was seriously injured in a nearby yard. He was treated by EMS at the scene, transported to Canmore Hospital and then flown to Calgary hospital by helicopter.
'Proportionate, reasonable and necessary'
Investigators found that the SO responded appropriately, as he had reason to believe the AP was trying to kill him. He also revealed in an interview after the incident that he had a clear shot at the AP as he ran away, but didn’t shoot, because he felt that wasn’t right.
“The SO was required or authorized by law to respond as he did, and he did so reasonably,” the report concluded. “His uses of force were proportionate, necessary, and reasonable. As such, the defences available to him under (Section) 25 and (Section) 34 of the Criminal Code are likely to apply.
“There are therefore no reasonable grounds to believe that he committed an offence.”
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Watch live: CNN Presidential Debate and Canadian pre- and post-debate analysis
U.S. President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump are set to go head-to-head tonight in the first of two planned presidential debates. Here's how to watch the CNN Presidential Debate, Power Play's pre- and post-debate specials, and follow along in our real-time CTVNews.ca live expert analysis and commentary by debate and body-language experts.
BREAKING Nunavut judge sentences Toronto woman to 3 years prison for Inuit identity fraud
A Nunavut judge has sentenced a Toronto woman to three years in prison in a case of Inuit identity fraud.
Labour minister orders binding arbitration in WestJet contract negotiations with mechanics
A potential strike by WestJet airplane mechanics would upend travel plans for 250,000 customers over the Canada Day long weekend, the airline says — and cost it millions of dollars.
Marilyn Monroe's former Los Angeles home declared a historic monument to save it from demolition
Fans of Marilyn Monroe have won a battle to preserve her mark on Los Angeles and are a step closer to seeing a towering statue of the silver screen icon remain in Palm Springs.
Man charged with threatening to kill presidential candidates found dead as jury was deciding verdict
A New Hampshire man charged with threatening the lives of presidential candidates last year has been found dead while a jury was deciding his verdict, according to court filings Thursday.
'Hanging on for her life': Sask. family desperate to bring home sick niece from Philippines
For half a decade, a Saskatoon family has been trying to bring their orphaned niece to Canada, they say now it’s a matter of life or death.
Where do new Canadians come from? India and Philippines take top spots
Canada has welcomed more than 3.9 million new citizens since 2005, with nearly one third coming from India, the Philippines or China, according to a CTVNews.ca analysis.
WATCH Massive sinkhole swallows part of soccer field in Illinois
A 30-metre-wide sinkhole, caused by a nearby mine collapsing, swallowed part of a soccer field in Alton, Ill., on Wednesday.
'This disorder has almost killed me': His addiction to ultraprocessed food began as a child
Chicago native Jeffrey Odwazny says he has been addicted to ultraprocessed food since he was a child. 'I was driven to eat and eat and eat, and while I would overeat healthy food, what really got me were the candies, the cakes, the pies, the ice cream,' said the 54-year-old former warehouse supervisor.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Holland leaves Oilers; CEO searching for new GM before starting negotiations with Draisaitl
Ken Holland is out as Edmonton Oilers president of hockey operations and general manager. He joined the Oilers in May 2019 and his contract ends this Sunday.
-
Alberta police watchdog clears pair of city officers in man's 2020 shooting death
Police officers involved in a man's September 2020 Edmonton shooting death have been cleared by the province's law-enforcement watchdog.
-
3 charged in Alta. auto theft ring connected to organized crime
Several stolen vehicles believed to have been used in organized and serious crime, including one homicide, have been found in Alberta during an investigation into an auto theft ring.
Lethbridge
-
'A lot of work': Raymond Stampede ready to kick off in new location
The 122-year-old Raymond Stampede is set to get underway this weekend, but this year’s event will occur at a new location.
-
Southern Alberta farmers feeling optimistic about crop conditions
Dozens of farmers from across southern Alberta turned out Wednesday for Farming Smarter’s annual 2024 field school.
-
'Always a risk': Lethbridge taking stock of water infrastructure in light of Calgary main break
In light of the ongoing water main repair in Calgary, Lethbridge city council was provided an update on the city's pipe infrastructure and discussed if there's any potential for a similar catastrophic break.
Vancouver
-
World's largest hockey stick in B.C. to be chopped up, sold to collectors
The world's largest hockey stick could soon become the world's most in-pieces hockey stick as a Vancouver Island community prepares to tear down and carve up the Canadian landmark.
-
Metro Vancouver Canada Day events: Several celebrations to check out this weekend
The Canada Day long weekend brings with it a host of celebrations, large and small, across Metro Vancouver. Here's a list of events to check out.
-
Pricey pic: Stopping to snap a photo costs B.C. driver $582
A Metro Vancouver driver who pulled out his phone to snap a photo while stopped at a traffic light has been hit with a hefty fine.
Vancouver Island
-
World's largest hockey stick in B.C. to be chopped up, sold to collectors
The world's largest hockey stick could soon become the world's most in-pieces hockey stick as a Vancouver Island community prepares to tear down and carve up the Canadian landmark.
-
Driver charged in crash that killed 24-year-old in Nanaimo, B.C.
A wrong-way driver has been arrested and charged nearly one year after a 24-year-old man was killed in a head-on highway collision in Nanaimo, B.C.
-
Wounded Victoria officer recalls wild robbery shootout ahead of two-year anniversary
A Victoria police officer says a wild bank robbery shootout two years ago that left two heavily armed brothers dead and six police with serious gunshot wounds was over in 26 seconds.
Saskatoon
-
Canada's top court rejects appeal from Sask. man who murdered wife
The Supreme Court of Canada has rejected an application from a Saskatoon man who murdered his wife.
-
'Hanging on for her life': Sask. family desperate to bring home sick niece from Philippines
For half a decade, a Saskatoon family has been trying to bring their orphaned niece to Canada, they say now it’s a matter of life or death.
-
WATCH LIVE: Saskatoon residents spar in special hearing over housing accelerator fund
Over 50 speakers are scheduled to debate the pros and cons of the proposed zoning changes for the federal housing accelerator fund in a special hearing at Saskatoon's city hall on Thursday morning.
Regina
-
Federated Co-operatives Limited suffers 'unplanned IT outage,' services affected across western Canada
Residents looking to use certain services at their local Co-op may face some challenges as Federated Co-operatives Limited (FCL) reports widespread tech issues.
-
Mayor claims progress being made on REAL, board replacement months away
Proceedings at Regina's city council moved at a snail’s pace – with the meeting dragging on to the late evening hours. Mayor Sandra Masters says some progress was made on the topic of the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL).
-
Two men charged in parking meter thefts in Regina
Two men are facing charges in connection to parking meter thefts from downtown Regina.
Toronto
-
LCBO to close all retail stores for 14 days if strike not averted
With a week left until thousands of LCBO workers could walk off the job, the Crown corporation has announced that it will close all its retail stores for 14 days if no deal is reached by July 5.
-
What is anaplasmosis? A tick-borne disease with confirmed cases in Ontario
Ontarians heading outdoors this summer are likely well-versed on the potential risk of Lyme disease that comes with a tick bite. But there are three other pathogens that can be transmitted by blacklegged ticks that public health officials want you to know about – and confirmed cases have already been reported in Ontario.
-
Watch live: CNN Presidential Debate and Canadian pre- and post-debate analysis
U.S. President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump are set to go head-to-head tonight in the first of two planned presidential debates. Here's how to watch the CNN Presidential Debate, Power Play's pre- and post-debate specials, and follow along in our real-time CTVNews.ca live expert analysis and commentary by debate and body-language experts.
Montreal
-
Woman killed after tree falls on her in Mont-Saint-Bruno park
The pond sector at the Mont-Saint-Bruno Provincial Park is closed after a woman died after a tree fell on her on the Grand-Duc trail on Thursday.
-
350 concerts coming as Montreal Jazz Fest kicks off
The stage is set for the 44th edition of the Montreal International Jazz Festival. Over the next 10 days there will be 350 concerts taking place in the heart of downtown, the majority of them free.
-
River shuttle collides with boat, injuring 9 on Montreal's South Shore: police
Nine people have suffered minor injuries after an STM river shuttle collided with another boat on the St. Lawrence River near Ile-Charron.
Atlantic
-
'Absolutely amazing video': Basking shark spotted along eastern shore of Nova Scotia
A large basking shark was captured close to the shoreline on Nova Scotia's Eastern Shore.
-
6 people injured in N.S. highway collision
A three-vehicle collision has closed part of Highway 1 in Mount Uniacke, N.S., Thursday morning.
-
N.S. couple wins $500K from Atlantic Lottery ticket
An Elderbank, N.S., couple plans to buy a new electric car and a four-wheeler after winning $500,000 from Atlantic Lottery.
Winnipeg
-
'Houses don't just explode': Winnipeg police give update on Transcona blast
Winnipeg police say the occupants of a home that exploded in the Transcona neighbourhood on Wednesday were not there at the time of the blast.
-
Sentencing underway for Manitoba doctor who sexually assaulted patients
A sentencing hearing is underway for a Manitoba doctor found guilty of sexually assaulting multiple patients over several years.
-
Man steals truck from senior, swims across lake
A 21-year-old man is facing a laundry list of charges after a string of violent incidents in Portage la Prairie that began with vehicle theft and ended with a man swimming across a lake in an unsuccessful attempt to avoid arrest.
Ottawa
-
Alex Munter stepping down as CHEO president and CEO to lead Canadian Medical Association
CHEO has announced that Alex Munter is stepping down as the president and CEO of eastern Ontario's children's hospital to take on a new role as the CEO of the Canadian Medical Association.
-
Ontario appoints supervisor to oversee hospital in Renfrew, Ont.
Ontario has appointed a supervisor to oversee the Renfrew Victoria Hospital in Renfrew, Ont, after "concerning financial practices" were found during a review, according to the province.
-
Ontario government spending $1B to refurbish 8 hydro generating stations in eastern Ontario
The provincial government has announced it will be spending close to $1 billion to refurbish eight hydroelectric generating stations in eastern Ontario.
Northern Ontario
-
Watch live: CNN Presidential Debate and Canadian pre- and post-debate analysis
U.S. President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump are set to go head-to-head tonight in the first of two planned presidential debates. Here's how to watch the CNN Presidential Debate, Power Play's pre- and post-debate specials, and follow along in our real-time CTVNews.ca live expert analysis and commentary by debate and body-language experts.
-
Police say suspended driver in northern Ont. drove stolen vehicle to police station
One person has been charged after a suspect stole a vehicle in Sables-Spanish Rivers Township, then drove it to Ontario Provincial Police to discuss another matter.
-
Victim was lured to residence by former partner, ‘ambushed and assaulted,’ northern Ont. police say
Two people have been charged in East Ferris Township after a victim was lured into an ambush and attacked by their former partner.
Barrie
-
Ramara man admits to stabbing mother 30x after eating cannabis brownies
Michael Lahay pleaded guilty to manslaughter for stabbing his mother, Wendy, 30 times inside their Ramara home in 2021 while experiencing "substance-induced psychosis" after he ate a dozen homemade cannabis brownies.
-
Orillia man charged with possessing child pornography after police search home
An Orillia man faces charges in connection with an internet child exploitation case.
-
Veteran Barrie police officers face legal battles amid allegations
High-ranking veteran Barrie police officers Bruce Gardiner and Valarie Gates had separate hearings on Wednesday, each facing prosecution in criminal court and under the Police Services Act.
Kitchener
-
Guilty plea to second-degree murder of Kitchener man
A man, previously found guilty of first-degree murder in connection to a 2014 death in Kitchener, has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.
-
Extended care registration will reopen in July for Waterloo Region schools
Parents who ran into technical problems with Waterloo Region’s registration system for before and after school programs have a new date to circle on their calendars.
-
LCBO to close all retail stores for 14 days if strike not averted
With a week left until thousands of LCBO workers could walk off the job, the Crown corporation has announced that it will close all its retail stores for 14 days if no deal is reached by July 5.
London
-
Charges laid in fatal hit and run in St. Thomas
Charges have been laid in relation to a recent fatal fail to remain investigation in St. Thomas.
-
Funding for Lambton College will help finance research into energy storage
More than $1.8 million in funding for Lambton College will help to support research into energy storage and waste valorization efforts.
-
London goaltender signed to AHL in Belleville
Michael Simpson, 21, has made it all the way from his hometown of London, Ont., to being signed as a goaltender to the Belleville Senators in the American Hockey League (AHL) for the 2024-2025 season.
Windsor
-
Funeral arrangements released for Walsh family found dead in Harrow
The funeral arrangements for a family found dead in a home in Harrow have been released.
-
Accessible swimming pool opening soon at Lanspeary Park
Swimming lessons have not been offered at the Lanspeary Park pool since 2015 but they are returning now. So is the pool which closed down in 2022 after city council approved a $3 million dollar replacement.
-
Watch live: CNN Presidential Debate and Canadian pre- and post-debate analysis
U.S. President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump are set to go head-to-head tonight in the first of two planned presidential debates. Here's how to watch the CNN Presidential Debate, Power Play's pre- and post-debate specials, and follow along in our real-time CTVNews.ca live expert analysis and commentary by debate and body-language experts.