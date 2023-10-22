Canmore residents opposing real estate developments take protest to Calgary

A recent Court of Appeals decision permitting two major real estate developments on Canmore's eastern edge isn't sitting well with some residents.

The proposed developments are the Three Sisters Mountain Village and Smith Creek Projects.

Those opposing them say it would overrun a critical wildlife corridor, making it not functional.

They say the projects would add 10,000 units, and 15,000 people to the area.

Roughly two dozen protesters were outside the developers' house in Calgary Sunday.

Canmore town council had previously voted on the projects, but were overruled by the land and property rights tribunal.

The group is hoping the wildlife corridor can still be protected, andthat the developer works with the community to address affordability and environmental concerns.

"This is a 30-year issue that's been going on in our community," said Zac Mills, vice-president of Bow Valley Engage. "Recently there was a court decision that revoked the rights of our town council, who voted to reject this, but they are being forced to accept it.

"(It's) a proposal that none of the community really wants," he added. "That's way too big, that doubles the size of our community and brings with it a host of environmental and wildlife and affordable challenges."

On Tuesday, Canmore's town council will again vote on the proposal.

