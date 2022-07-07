Cannabis retailer High Tide buying 9 stores from Choom Holdings for $5.1M

Cannabis retailer High Tide buying 9 stores from Choom Holdings for $5.1M

Cannabis retailer High Tide Inc. has signed a deal to buy nine stores from Choom Holdings Inc. for $5.1 million in shares. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy) Cannabis retailer High Tide Inc. has signed a deal to buy nine stores from Choom Holdings Inc. for $5.1 million in shares. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

One scandal too many: British PM Boris Johnson resigns

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation Thursday amid a mass revolt by top members of his government, marking an end to three tumultuous years in power in which he brazenly bent and sometimes broke the rules of British politics.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina