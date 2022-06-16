Canola oil catches fire after semi-trucks crash on southern Alberta highway
Two semi-trucks crashed on Highway 519, east of the hamlet of Granum, Alta., setting one rig's load of canola oil ablaze.
RCMP say emergency crew were called to the scene, between Range Road 254 and 255, at approximately 2 p.m. on Thursday.
Officials say one of the trucks was hauling canola oil while the other was loaded with canola meal, but add that when the vehicles collided, they caught fire.
"Both semis are currently on fire and crews are allowing it to burn. Multiple resources are on scene including fire departments, peace officers, RCMP, Volker Stevin, EMS, Alberta Parks, bridge structure engineers and Lethbridge Irrigation district," RCMP said in a Thursday release.
There were concerns the fire would spread to a bridge over a canal, and crews were standing by in case that occured.
No one was injured in the crash.
A group of four residents living nearby had been told to shelter in place until the scene has been cleared.
RCMP announced early Friday morning that the highway had reopened.
While officials say the fire is contained to the trucks, there is concern about canola oil leaking into a nearby irrigation canal. (Photo: Sean Marks)
EMERGENCY ALERT DECLARED
While crews contained the fire to the trucks, there were concerns canola oil would leak into a nearby irrigation canal.
Alberta Emergency Alert issued a warning following the crash.
In an interview with CTV News, Derrick Krizsan, the chief admiistrative officer of the MD of WIllow Creek said late Thursday evening that "we are close to completing the cleanup at this time."
"We do know that there was some material that entered into the irrigation canal," he said. "The best information we have is we've been able to intercept that approximately four kilometres from the scene, so it is contained."
Further details will be released when they become available.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Our lives have come to a screeching halt': Canada's immigration backlog reaches 2.4M
The immigration backlog in Canada has reached 2.4 million people, with over 250,000 applications added in a one-month span alone, according to recent data from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.
Philippine militants accused of beheading Canadian tourists surrender
Two long-wanted Abu Sayyaf militant commanders accused of beheading two kidnapped Canadian tourists and a German in the southern Philippines have surrendered to authorities, officials said Friday.
LIVE NOW | RCMP to announce charge in decade-long Manitoba residential school investigation
Manitoba RCMP are set to provide more information about an arrest in a historical investigation connected to a former Manitoba residential school.
Lightning strike destroys 2 homes near Montreal during severe thunderstorm
Two homes were destroyed and a third was badly damaged after a lightning strike on Montreal's North Shore during a severe thunderstorm that swept through southern Quebec Thursday afternoon.
Freeland’s 'affordability plan' will help Canadians with inflation, but not immediately: economist
To help Canadians deal with rising inflation, the federal government has pointed to measures already rolled out in April's budget, as well as previous ones. However, one economist says officials could have rolled out new policies that would have a greater and more immediate an impact on families.
When could 'demand destruction' trigger gas price relief?
Experts are torn on when or even if drivers might see significant 'demand destruction' — an economics term for a sustained decline in demand for a product due to excessively high prices — at the pumps.
Health Canada announces discontinuation of COVID Alert app after low usage
Health Canada announced on Friday that the COVID Alert app has been shut down, citing low usage, falling case counts and hospitalizations as well as the lack of PCR testing across Canada.
U.S. Capitol riot: How can Donald Trump be held to account?
As the Jan. 6 committee puts together its damning case, it is already beginning to wrestle with a fundamental riddle that has long applied to Trump's business and political career. How can he be made to pay a price for his actions?
Alabama church shooting kills 2, wounds 1; suspect detained
A gunman opened fire at a potluck dinner inside a suburban Alabama church, killing two members and wounding a third before being taken into custody, authorities said.
Edmonton
-
Albertans are camping outside Canada Place as early as 1:30 a.m. to get a passport
The line outside Canada Place in downtown Edmonton started forming at 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Sunday shaping up to be the nicest day of weekend
It won't be the sunniest, or the hottest weekend in Edmonton.
-
WestJet's new strategy will see company invest 'majority' of fleet in Western Canada
The WestJet Group says it plans to refocus its routes and fleet on Western Canada.
Vancouver
-
Surrey shooting and police standoff ends with 1 man in hospital
A man is in hospital after a shooting in Surrey’s Whalley neighbourhood Thursday night.
-
Officials conduct illegal ride-hailing sting for TV cameras in Richmond
Officials in Richmond, B.C., conducted another sting operation targeting illegal ride-hailing in the city Thursday, and this time they invited television cameras to join them.
-
Coquihalla Highway's permanent repairs from November storm damage to begin
Two major B.C. highways that were severely damaged by storms last fall will soon undergo construction for permanent repairs.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia health-care system will get worse before it gets better: premier
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston conceded Thursday things are likely to get worse for the health-care system before they improve.
-
Three Charlottetown-area doctors resign, leaving thousands of Islanders without a physician
The Charlottetown area is set to lose three family physicians over the next several weeks. Their departure means approximately 5,400 people will be without a family doctor, on top of the thousands in Prince Edward Island who are already without primary medical care.
-
Second man charged, third arrested in connection with fatal Moncton shooting in April
A second man has been charged, and a third man has been arrested, in connection with the death of an 18-year-old Moncton, N.B., man, in April.
Vancouver Island
-
Drag show at Victoria cafe cancelled due to threats of violence
An all-ages drag show that was set to run at a cafe in Victoria this weekend has been cancelled after the business received violent threats.
-
Victoria police search for BMW after car crashes into pedestrian: Video
Victoria police are on the lookout for a BMW that crashed into a woman in downtown Victoria over the weekend.
-
2nd avian flu outbreak confirmed in Vancouver Island area
Another outbreak of the highly contagious avian flu has been found in a flock of chickens in the Vancouver Island area.
Toronto
-
Two drivers dead after being hit from behind by third motorist in QEW crash, OPP say
Two people are dead and two others are injured following an overnight crash on the Queen Elizabeth Way in Mississauga.
-
Building made famous by TV show Schitt's Creek hits the market for $2.35M
A landmark building made famous by the hit Canadian TV show Schitt's Creek has landed on the market and could be yours for $2.35 million.
-
Ontario homeowners could have a lien placed on their home -- and not even know it
An Ontario woman whose brother died in March said she was put in charge to handle his financial affairs and was shocked at what she discovered.
Montreal
-
Lightning strike destroys 2 homes near Montreal during severe thunderstorm
Two homes were destroyed and a third was badly damaged after a lightning strike on Montreal's North Shore during a severe thunderstorm that swept through southern Quebec Thursday afternoon.
-
Coroner investigating after baby in respiratory distress dies after being transferred from Montreal hospital
An eight-month-old baby in respiratory distress has died after she was transferred from the Montreal General Hospital.
-
Urgent need for volunteers after Montreal shelter floods during intense storm
Resilience Montreal is in desperate need of volunteers to help with clean-up efforts after the shelter's basement flooded during the intense thunderstorm.
Ottawa
-
'Freedom movement' rallies planned to run in Ottawa all summer: organizer
Events are set to take place in Ottawa in late June through Canada Day and the rest of the summer for what organizers say are to protest remaining COVID-19 pandemic-era restrictions.
-
Here are the top 10 Ottawa intersections for red light camera violations
The three red light cameras on King Edward Avenue, between Besserer Street and the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge, issued 8,500 tickets last year.
-
Ottawa daycare without power for 27 days following severe storm
Running a daycare with no power for 27 days is taking a toll on Jacqueline Orellana.
Kitchener
-
'It has to stop': Kitchener shootings prompt message from police chief
After two early morning shootings in Kitchener, Waterloo Regional Police Service Chief Bryan Larkin has issued a message condemning the crimes.
-
'I heard ‘boom, boom, boom': Gunshots in Kitchener neighbourhood frighten residents
Police responded to reports of gunshots the area of Belmont Avenue West and Karn Street in Kitchener Thursday morning. It's one of two shootings reported in the city in the space of a few hours
-
Hockey hero: Kitchener’s Ava Murphy leads Canada to world hockey title
A 17-year-old girl from Kitchener is back in her hometown after helping Canada bring home the under-18 Women’s World Hockey Championship win.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Trucking Association wants vaccine mandates lifted at land borders
With the COVID-19 vaccination mandate for international air travellers coming to an end on Monday, many truck drivers are asking when cross-border land restrictions will be dropped.
-
Saskatoon weather brings fewer mosquitoes — but more wasps
Hot dry weather in Saskatoon means fewer people will be reaching for the bug spray to ward off mosquitoes, according to City of Saskatoon entomologist Sydney Worthy.
-
Sask. family stranded in Toronto after flight delayed by 2 days
A Warman, Sask. man is blaming Transport Canada's COVID-19 travel restrictions for a disastrous end to his family's Disney holiday.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins armed forces vets get in-person support
Tim Rodda of Timmins said he appreciated the chance to meet with representatives from three organizations that help people who've worked in the Canadian Armed Forces.
-
Lotto Max winner loses out on $1M after missing ticket expiry date
The winner of a $1-million Lotto Max prize has forfeited their money after the expiry date for the ticket passed.
-
When could 'demand destruction' trigger gas price relief?
Experts are torn on when or even if drivers might see significant 'demand destruction' — an economics term for a sustained decline in demand for a product due to excessively high prices — at the pumps.
Winnipeg
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW | RCMP to announce charge in decade-long Manitoba residential school investigation
Manitoba RCMP are set to provide more information about an arrest in a historical investigation connected to a former Manitoba residential school.
-
'Unusually high water levels' prompt state of local emergency extension in Whiteshell Provincial Park
A state of local emergency that was set to expire over the weekend has been extended in the Whiteshell Provincial Park as high waters continue to cause potentially hazardous conditions.
-
Winnipeg police to announce arrests in catalytic converter thefts
The Winnipeg Police Service is set to announce arrests into an investigation of catalytic converter thefts in Winnipeg.
Regina
-
One man in hospital after collision between cyclist and van
One man is in hospital following a collision between a cyclist and a van in Regina on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Here's how 22Fresh landed a partnership with Bauer Hockey
This month, Saskatchewan clothing brand 22Fresh announced one of its biggest partnerships to date with Bauer Hockey.
-
Sask. Trucking Association wants vaccine mandates lifted at land borders
With the COVID-19 vaccination mandate for international air travellers coming to an end on Monday, many truck drivers are asking when cross-border land restrictions will be dropped.