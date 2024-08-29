Caregivers of boy located by police

Calgary police have located the caregivers of a young boy, they said in a statement issued just before 5 p.m. Thursday.

Earlier, around 9 a.m. Thursday, police received a call that the boy had been located outside of Valley View School in the 4100 block of 26 Avenue S.E.

A Good Samaritan brought the boy into the school, which confirmed that he wasn’t a student.

They said no further details would be shared with the public.