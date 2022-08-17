CEBL moves Nighthawks to Calgary ahead of 2023 season

The CEBL announced Aug. 17 that Calgary would have a team in the 2023 season, as the Guelph Nighthawks franchise would move west. (CEBL/Twitter) The CEBL announced Aug. 17 that Calgary would have a team in the 2023 season, as the Guelph Nighthawks franchise would move west. (CEBL/Twitter)

