Celebrating National Indigenous Peoples Day in Calgary

June 21 not only marks the summer solstice, it's also National Indigenous Peoples Day — a day for all Canadians to celebrate the diverse cultures, unique heritage, and contributions of First Nations, Inuit, and Metis peoples.

Calgary is located in Treaty 7, the traditional territory of the Niitsitapi, or Blackfoot, First Nations, and there are several opportunities in the city for people to engage and learn about the history and culture of local indigenous groups.

13th Annual Walk for Reconciliation

Starting at 8:15 a.m., the annual Walk for Reconciliation gets underway, leaving from the Harry Hays Building and wrapping up at Fort Calgary, where attendees will hear from guest speakers and enjoy live performances.

More than 130 community members are registered for this year's walk, which first began in 2009 to commemorate former Prime Minister Stephen Harper's formal apology to the survivors of Indian residential schools.

The Walk for Reconciliation is an opportunity to reflect on the difficult history and atrocities of residential schools in Canada, survivors' legacies, and how we can all move forward together to overcome adversity.

Heritage Park Historical Village

A full slate of events and programs is scheduled for this year's National Indigenous Peoples Day.

Traditional dancers will be on-site throughout the day, and guests are encouraged to participate in games and storytelling.

There will also be two performances of the production New Blood: A Story of Reconciliation.

One of the performances will be for children at noon, while the other show is open to the public, starting at 7:00 p.m. Ticket details are available here.

UCalgary Virtual Campfire Chats

The University of Calgary is hosting its seventh annual Campfire Chats to mark National Indigenous Day.

This year’s program will celebrate Indigenous culture and discuss the Buffalo Treaty with Elder Reg Crowshoe, moderating the event.

It runs from 3 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. For more information or to register, you can visit the university's website here.

Flag Raisings and Bannock Breakfast

The Calgary Police Service will raise the Treaty 7 and Metis flags at its headquarters located on 47th Street N.E. to honour First Nations communities.

The flags will be a permanent addition outside CPS headquarters..

Students and staff at Jack James High School in southeast Calgary will gather over a bannock breakfast to celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day before unveiling a new mural in the school's courtyard - painted by Blackfoot artist Kalum Teke.