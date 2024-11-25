Tuesday's bringing us a brief reprieve from colder days

It will be a relatively warm day on Tuesday!

It will still be below normal, but it won't be as cold as the past few days:

The Tuesday "warm-up" is just a one-day thing.

Then, our temperatures will plummet again for the rest of the work week.

The chinook machine will start to kick in on the weekend.

It will still be below freezing for the weekend, but we should get into the plus single digits by the middle of next week.

No huge, significant snowfall in the forecast, but we will see a few snowflakes here and there.

Thursday night to Friday, we could get one to three centimetres.

That's a bit of a ways away to forecast snow totals, so I will continue to keep you posted.