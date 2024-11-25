CALGARY
Calgary

    • Tuesday's bringing us a brief reprieve from colder days

    Share

    It will be a relatively warm day on Tuesday!

    It will still be below normal, but it won't be as cold as the past few days:

    The Tuesday "warm-up" is just a one-day thing.

    Then, our temperatures will plummet again for the rest of the work week.

    The chinook machine will start to kick in on the weekend.

    It will still be below freezing for the weekend, but we should get into the plus single digits by the middle of next week.

    No huge, significant snowfall in the forecast, but we will see a few snowflakes here and there.

    Thursday night to Friday, we could get one to three centimetres.

    That's a bit of a ways away to forecast snow totals, so I will continue to keep you posted.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trump promises a 25% tariff on products from Canada, Mexico

    U.S. president-elect Donald Trump said on Monday that on his first day in office he would impose a 25 per cent tariff on all products from Mexico and Canada, and an additional 10 per cent tariff on goods from China, citing concerns over illegal immigration and the trade of illicit drugs.

    NDP support for part of Liberal relief package in question, as House stalemate persists

    After telling Canadians that New Democrats would back Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's holiday affordability package and help pass it quickly, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh now wants it split up, as he's only ready to support part of it. Public Services Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said the Liberals are 'certainly open to working with the opposition parties,' to find a path forward.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    • Trump promises a 25% tariff on products from Canada, Mexico

      U.S. president-elect Donald Trump said on Monday that on his first day in office he would impose a 25 per cent tariff on all products from Mexico and Canada, and an additional 10 per cent tariff on goods from China, citing concerns over illegal immigration and the trade of illicit drugs.

    • Ontario government passes bill to limit bike lanes

      Ontario's Progressive Conservative government has passed a controversial law that will force municipalities to seek approval for installing new bike lanes on arterial roads and could see some existing bike lanes torn up.

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News