Changes coming to Lethbridge's playground zones

Community safety is the main goal of a new initiative coming to Lethbridge this fall.

Starting Sept. 5, drivers in all school zones and playground zones in the city will need to stay under a 30 km/h speed limit from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

The "harmonization" of the two areas will lead to safer roads, city officials say.

"We are excited to have the support of community groups and families that share our goal of community safety," said Ahmed Ali, transportation engineer for the City of Lethbridge, in a statement.

"Research shows us that slower speeds make roads safer and that is especially important in areas where children are playing."

Heather McIntyre, whose 10-year-old son Charles died in a vehicle/pedestrian crash in 2020, says the new rules will ensure drivers slow down.

"This could save a life, this could save another family from going through what we have to go through every day," she said.

"Slow down, look twice, and save a life!"

The final approval for the strategy was made at Lethbridge's most recent council meeting.

New signage will be installed in the coming weeks and the zones officially take effect in the fall.

Further details, including the results of community engagement on the issue, can be found online.