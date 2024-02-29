Charges laid after shotgun fired into Chestermere, Alta. home: RCMP
An Alberta man is facing charges after a shotgun was fired into the front of a Chestermere home last week.
RCMP in Chestermere responded to a home in the Rainbow Falls neighbourhood around 11 a.m. on Feb. 18, for a report that someone had shot a shotgun into it.
As part of the following investigation, RCMP executed a search warrant at a Chestermere home on Feb. 26.
Daniel Jones, 19, of Chestermere, was arrested and charged with:
- Careless use of a firearm;
- Mischief over $5,000;
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm;
- Disguised with intent to commit an offence; and
- Possession of a firearm when knowing its possession is prohibited.
Jones was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Strathmore on March 1.
