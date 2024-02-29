CALGARY
Calgary

    • Charges laid after shotgun fired into Chestermere, Alta. home: RCMP

    An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photo. (CTV News) An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photo. (CTV News)
    An Alberta man is facing charges after a shotgun was fired into the front of a Chestermere home last week.

    RCMP in Chestermere responded to a home in the Rainbow Falls neighbourhood around 11 a.m. on Feb. 18, for a report that someone had shot a shotgun into it.

    As part of the following investigation, RCMP executed a search warrant at a Chestermere home on Feb. 26.

    Daniel Jones, 19, of Chestermere, was arrested and charged with:

    • Careless use of a firearm;
    • Mischief over $5,000;
    • Unauthorized possession of a firearm;
    • Disguised with intent to commit an offence; and
    • Possession of a firearm when knowing its possession is prohibited.

    Jones was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Strathmore on March 1.

