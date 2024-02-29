Charges laid after shotgun fired into Chestermere, Alta. home: RCMP

An Alberta man is facing charges after a shotgun was fired into the front of a Chestermere home last week.

RCMP in Chestermere responded to a home in the Rainbow Falls neighbourhood around 11 a.m. on Feb. 18, for a report that someone had shot a shotgun into it.

As part of the following investigation, RCMP executed a search warrant at a Chestermere home on Feb. 26.

Daniel Jones, 19, of Chestermere, was arrested and charged with:

Careless use of a firearm;

Mischief over $5,000;

Unauthorized possession of a firearm;

Disguised with intent to commit an offence; and

Possession of a firearm when knowing its possession is prohibited.

Jones was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Strathmore on March 1.