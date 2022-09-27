Charges laid against 'reckless' motorcycle riders in Calgary

Calgary police say they arrested three motorcyclists in connection with two separate incidents of dangerous driving on city streets this month.

Officials say in the first incident, which took place at approximately 8 p.m. on Sept. 20, police spotted a motorcycle on Edmonton Trail N.E. that appeared to nearly hit a driver that was stopped at a red light at 16th Avenue N.E.

When police saw the motorcycle did not appear to have a visible licence plate, they engaged the driver.

"Upon the driver noticing police, he fled the area by travelling between stopped vehicles and travelling at high speeds along 16th Avenue N.E., reaching an estimated 100 km/h, in a 50 km/h zone," CPS said in a release.

When the driver attempted a left turn at First Street N.E., police say he lost control and dropped his bike.

Officers then arrived and arrested the man who attempted to flee on foot.

Brandon Scott Marshall, 23, was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. Police also discovered he did not possess a proper licence – motorcycle licences are Class 6 while he only had a Class 5, for passenger vehicles.

In a second incident, on Sept. 24 at approximately 10:50 p.m., police arrested two motorcycle riders who were driving dangerously on Barlow Trail S.E.

Police say the pair accelerated quickly, merging onto westbound Glenmore Trail S.E. when they noticed the officers.

Officials say the two drivers reached an estimated 200 km/h, more than double the posted speed limit of 80 km/h.

"Fortunately, HAWCS was in the area and was quickly able to monitor both motorcycles as they continued to speed throughout the city heading towards downtown," police said.

"The motorcyclists were then seen travelling north along Elbow Drive S.W., before eventually pulling into the parking lot of a gas station, located in the 500 block of 17th Avenue S.W."

Once there, ground units were able to move in and arrest the two individuals at the gas station.

Jamal Mahmoud Khaled, 29, and Ahsan Moeez Ali, 24, both of Calgary, were both charged with one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

In addition to the charges, one of the drivers did not have the proper licence while the other could not produce insurance for his motorcycle. As a result, his motorcycle was towed.

Police say the driving behaviours exhibited by all three individuals "cannot be tolerated."

"When motorcyclists drive recklessly on our streets, it puts everyone at risk. Just as with automobiles, not only are they putting themselves in danger, but also other road users including motorcyclists, drivers, and pedestrians," said Staff Sgt. Robert Patterson of the Calgary Police Service traffic section.

Patterson says police recognizes that most motorcyclists are responsible and follow the rules of the road, but reminds all Calgarians to drive safely and follow all vehicle regulations.

The investigation into the incidents is still ongoing.

Anyone who may have information or dashcam footage is asked to contact police at the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234. Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips