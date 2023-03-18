Charitable campaign collects personal products for women

Women and children fleeing domestic violence need support, including help with the simplest personal products.

That's where the Souls for Sisters campaign comes in.

It's seeking donations of sanitary and personal hygiene products.

They will be distributed to the Brenda Strafford Foundation's home heart network.

They need diapers, sanitary pads, tampons, deodorant and shaving kits.

"This is one of the pillars that is essential for women to be able to leave a domestic violence situation," said Jessica Theroux, of the Couillard Group.

"We really wanted to raise some awareness for this, to provide some of these basic essentials so that women feel empowered to leave a dangerous situation and be able to support their kids," she added.

Jessica Theroux, Couillard Group

Drop offs will be accepted until the end of March at the Couillard Group office and Parker PR office.