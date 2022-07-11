Checking luggage this summer? Experts advise Canadians to pack their patience

The Canadian summer air travel season has been less 'lift-off' and more 'stuck on the tarmac' – and passengers say things are only getting worse.

Air travellers across the country are sounding the alarm over lost and delayed luggage in airports.

The horror stories are countless.

One traveller in Calgary told CTV News on Monday his checked bag had been lost, leaving him without vital tools he packed for a work trip.

Another traveller said he had to extend his stay at the Calgary International Airport as his luggage search dragged into its second day. He sacrificed time in the mountains – which was the reason for his original flight.

"When passengers, bags and airplane misconnections and flights get cancelled or delayed, it drips across the entire system," aviation expert Robert Kokonis said. "It's not just international and U.S. flights, but even domestic flights impacting places like Calgary and Edmonton. The problems are going to be pronounced and we are seeing that manifested in these massive piles of baggage."

Dozens of people have spoken out on social media after losing their luggage at Toronto's Pearson International Airport, including one woman who said her bag was lost twice during her journey, resulting in a frustrating “suitcase scavenger hunt” that ultimately proved fruitless.

In fact, in Toronto, a baggage service recovery task force has been implemented to examine and address system failures resulting in mountains of luggage and hours-long queues.

The issues in Calgary aren't nearly as bad, but the residual effects are very real.

The chaos has prompted many Canadians to instead carry on their luggage, which also comes with its own problems.

Firstly, some websites and stores are selling out of the bags faster than they can stock.

And what's worse, is that an increase in carry-on luggage is leading to some passengers being forced to check their bags, as there are only so many overhead compartments.

"Travellers have to understand that airlines and airports were not designed for now over 100 consecutive days of delays," Kokonis said. "These things don't change overnight, and we have to understand that."

Passengers are entitled to compensation if their bags are lost.

However. Kokonis believes it shouldn't come to that. He blames Ottawa for the mayhem, saying long lines and flight delays are the root cause of the issue.

The federal government recently hired nearly 900 Canadian Air Transport Security Authority screening officers across Canada to help address wait times.

It also has suspended mandatory random COVID-19 testing at all airports.