Chestermere RCMP seek public assistance in BB gun attacks on local businesses

Chestermere RCMP are investigating a series of September BB gun blasts that have left the windows damaged at seven local businesses.

Between Sept. 2 and 18, police say there have been seven reports of windows being shot at by what they believe was a BB gun.

All the targets were local businesses.

Police are encouraging individuals and business owners to report these incidents as soon as possible to assist with crime mapping and their ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chestermere RCMP at 403-204-8777. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.