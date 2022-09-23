Child falls from fourth-floor balcony in southeast Calgary

A girl fell from a fourth-floor balcony of an apartment complex in southeast Calgary on Friday.

Police said that just before 5 p.m., emergency crews were called to Doverglen Estates apartment, a four-storey building at 216 Doverglen Cresc. S.E. after receiving reports of a child falling.

The girl was unconscious but has since regained consciousness.

She was transported by EMS to Alberta Children's Hospital with a police escort.

There was no confirmation on her age, or condition.

Police are investigating.