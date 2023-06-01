Child falls from second-storey window of Taradale home

Emergency crews responded quickly Thursday night to ensure a young child got to hospital as soon as possible after a fall from a second-storey window.

EMS says the six-year-old fell from the back of a home in the 100 block of Tarawood Grove N.E. around 7 p.m.

They called for a police escort to the Alberta Children's Hospital.

Police blocked off several intersections across the northeast and northwest to clear a path for an ambulance.

The latest update Thursday night was that the child sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

Police say there is nothing criminal about the incident.

EMS is reminding everyone that with warmer weather here and many people opening their windows, safety for children should be top of mind for families.

Children can easily push through screens.

Safety tips include installing window guards and keeping furniture that could be climbed away from windows.