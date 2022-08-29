Child rushed to hospital following possible drowning in Coral Springs
A young boy was taken to hospital late Monday afternoon after a possible drowning in a northeast community lake.
Calgary EMS told CTV that paramedics were called to the lake in Coral Springs at around 5:45 p.m.
The child appears to have been missing in the water for a time before being found on the shore, EMS said.
EMS said the child was transported in critical, life-threatening condition.
No further details were available at the time of this writing. Police said they are not releasing details about this incident at this time.
Calgary Top Stories
WEATHER
WEATHER | A couple days in the 30s possible for Calgary this week
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Investigation into Barrie, Ont., crash that killed 6 young people continues
Police in Barrie, Ont., continue to investigate a crash that left six young people dead over the weekend. The force says the probe into the 'tragic event' will take time to complete.
Drones force 'complete shutdown' of aerial firefighting efforts at B.C.'s biggest wildfire
The BC Wildfire Service had to shut down aerial operations fighting the province's biggest blaze Monday because people were flying drones in the area, according to a social media post.
Diana's death stunned the world - and changed the Royal Family
Above all, there was shock. That's the word people use over and over again when they remember the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, in a Paris car crash 25 years ago this week.
Public safety minister considering security options for politicians after Freeland harassment
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says the federal government is looking at its options when it comes to increasing security for politicians, adding the harassment many face represents a threat to democracy. He says that as the security situation becomes “more and more complex,” there’s a need to “bring the temperature down.”
opinion | 25 years after Diana's death, has the public accepted Camilla?
It's been 25 years since Diana, Princess of Wales died alongside Dodi Fayed and Henri Paul in a high-speed car crash in Paris. In the aftermath of Diana’s death, the prospect of Charles ascending to the throne with Camilla by his side was nothing but a pipe dream. But now? Has the public really accepted Camilla? Royal commentator Afua Hagan weighs in.
EU to ramp up arms production, eyes Ukraine army training
European Union ministers on Tuesday debated ways to ramp up weapons production, boost military training for the Ukrainian armed forces and inflict heavier costs on Russia, with no end in sight to a war that has ground on since February.
Andreescu gives Nike a dressing down at U.S. Open before issuing apology
Former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu apologized to her sponsor Nike for an on-court outburst after her choice of wardrobe for Monday's first-round match landed her in a spot of bother amid windy conditions.
Possible poisoning event at Markham, Ont., restaurant sends several people to hospital
A restaurant in Markham, Ont., is closed pending investigation after a number of people who ate at the establishment over the weekend "became seriously ill."
TD Bank sees up to 25 per cent drop in Canadian home prices by early 2023
A new TD Bank report suggests the average price of a home in Canada could fall between 20 and 25 per cent from its peak seen earlier this year to the first quarter of 2023. The report comes as a decrease in prices materialized in the summer as mortgage and interest rates rose.
Edmonton
United Conservative Party of Alberta to hold last debate for leadership candidates
The United Conservative Party of Alberta is set to hold its final leadership debate tonight as the campaign to replace Premier Jason Kenney moves into the homestretch.
'Armed and dangerous': Edmonton police searching for homicide suspect
Police in Edmonton warned the public Monday night not to approach a man accused of murder as officers asked for tips to find him.
Vancouver
B.C. lotto winner 'started shaking' when he learned of his $2M prize
A B.C. man says his family was very emotional when they learned they were millions richer from a recent lottery win.
Shock, sadness after head-on semi crash kills 3 on B.C. highway
Family and colleagues in the trucking industry are mourning three young men who died when two semis collided on a B.C. highway.
Atlantic
Investigation underway after man shot and killed by Halifax police Saturday night
An investigation is underway into the weekend killing of a 59-year-old man who was shot by police during an incident in Dartmouth, N.S.
N.S. shooting inquiry promises 'pragmatic' recommendations to make communities safer
The chair of the public inquiry into the April 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia said Monday the commission wants to issue "clear and pragmatic" recommendations following its third and final phase of work.
Body found in wooded area in Caribou Marsh: Cape Breton police
Cape Breton Regional Police say a body has been found in a wooded area in Caribou Marsh, N.S.
Vancouver Island
'Labour-intensive': Nanaimo firefighters douse 7 brushfires in 1 day
Firefighters in Nanaimo, B.C., were kept busy Sunday putting out seven brush fires within a 12-hour period. It all started around 4:30 a.m. with a brush fire off Robin Hood Road, and ended with one around 4:45 p.m. at the intersection of Boxwood Road and Tulsa Road. The largest and most challenging brushfire happened around 10:30 a.m. on the Northfield bluffs between Sun Valley Drive and the Nanaimo Parkway.
7-hour standoff in Victoria ends peacefully: VicPD
Victoria police say a lengthy standoff that took place just outside the downtown core ended peacefully in the early hours of Monday morning. The incident began around 6:15 p.m. Sunday when police were called to the intersection of Pandora Avenue and Vancouver Street. Police were told that a person was holding a knife, stabbing the ground, and making concerning comments to people walking by.
'Late season' heat warning issued for parts of Vancouver Island
While August may be coming to an end, high temperatures remain a concern on Vancouver Island this week. Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for Inland Vancouver and East Vancouver Island, with high temperatures expected Tuesday and Wednesday. "A ridge of high pressure will bring a late season heat wave to parts of the South Coast this week," said Environment Canada in a notice Monday.
Toronto
Search continues for killer 12 years after woman murdered in Orangeville, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police continue to search for the killer of a woman who was murdered in Orangeville 12 years ago.
Montreal
Polls say question in Quebec election is not who will win, but who will come second
With the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) dominating the polls at the start of the provincial election campaign, the most pressing question of the race may not be who wins, but who comes in second.
CAQ heads into territory strongly contested by upstart Conservatives on Day 3 of election campaign
Beauce-Sud, south of Quebec City and bordering the United States, is a part of the province known for its conservative politics and entrepreneurial spirit.
PQ wants to remove bilingual status of some cities in Quebec
The PQ says it wants to remove the bilingual status of some cities in Quebec that have a minority anglophone population.
Ottawa
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Back-to-school season brings mix of nerves, excitement for 'normal' school year
It’s time to go back to school once again, but this time it’s a return to what could be the most normal school year since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Man shot near LeBreton Flats
Ottawa paramedics say a man was shot Monday near LeBreton Flats.
Kitchener
Pedestrian injured following crash at major Kitchener intersection
A woman has been taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle at Victoria and Weber Streets in Kitchener.
Justin Trudeau coming to Kitchener to talk housing
The Prime Minister of Canada is stopping by Kitchener Tuesday to talk about housing affordability and to make an announcement.
Saskatoon
Saskatoon woman accused of faking death makes first court appearance
A woman accused of faking her own death and the death of her child and fleeing to the United States made her first appearance in Saskatoon Provincial Court on Monday morning.
City seeks input on proposed Saskatoon arena locations
The city is seeking public input on two potential sites that could be home to a proposed downtown arena.
Trial date set for Sask. Mountie accused of murder
A trial has been set for next year for a former Saskatchewan Mountie accused of killing a 26-year-old man
Northern Ontario
Sudbury police rescue impaired driver upside-down in swamp
A 49-year-old man is facing charges after being rescued by Sudbury police when his vehicle ended up upside-down in a swamp Monday night.
New 20-minute non-invasive treatment could reverse memory loss, study says
A new study suggests age-related memory loss could be reversed with a 20-minute non-invasive treatment that involves sending electrical signals into the brain.
'Zombie ice' from Greenland will raise sea level 27 centimetres
Greenland's rapidly melting ice sheet will eventually raise global sea level by at least 27 centimetres -- more than twice as much as previously forecast -- according to a study published Monday.
Winnipeg
Police pursuit of Manitoba homicide suspect ends with vehicle in flames, body found on ATV trail: RCMP
A Winnipeg man is facing a first-degree murder charge after a weekend pursuit with police that ended in a vehicle going up in flames.
'It's not safe, it's not appropriate': Manitoba mayor says threats, harassment of elected officials is common
A verbal attack on Canada's Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is being heard across the country – including here in Manitoba where one elected official says she's experienced death threats and worries harassment has become much more common in recent years.
Backstreet Boys hit the green at Winnipeg golf course
'Backstreet's Back' in Winnipeg, but the band took some time for a round of golf before hitting the stage.
Regina
RPS seeks public assistance with investigation into theft of guns and RCMP equipment
Regina police are asking for public assistance in an investigation into the theft of two firearms as well as numerous RCMP issued equipment and clothing, which took place over the weekend.
'They're really worried right now': Concerns rise as students aged 5-11 head back to school without access to boosters
Concerns among parents and staff are rising as the first day of school approaches with some students unable to receive a booster shot.
Summer weather round-up - what a wild summer!
Meteorologist Bradlyn Oakes breaks down the biggest summer weather events in the province.