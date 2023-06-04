Children learn market economics at Calgary bazaar

Forget the old lemonade stand idea: some kid entrepreneurs are coming up with creative ways to learn the ropes of business and make some money at the same time.

The second annual Silk Route Children's Bazaar showcased children's business skills Saturday.

Children between the ages of six and 16 create products or services – develop a brand, build a marketing strategy, and then open for customers at the one-day marketplace.

The children were responsible for the setup, sales and interacting with customers.

"[They] develop confidence in themselves," said Shazia Awan-Qureshi, of Calgary Muslim Homeschoolers. "And [in] their ability to sell in a marketplace and to learn from that experience."

"I crocheted a hat and sold stuff," said entrepreneur Wadid Moura. "And then I also have plants, which I have a part-time job with my neighbour where she grows them, I sell them, we split 50-50 and then 20 per cent goes to saving a horse from slaughter."

"It's not just like something [that's] easy to do," said entrepreneur Ibrahim Yassin. "But if you put in the hard work, you can do it."

The event was free and open to the public, with over 50 businesses to explore.