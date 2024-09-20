CALGARY
Calgary

    • CIFF closer 'Lucky Star' inspired by Calgary filmmaker's family lore

    Share

    Family lore – possibly true, possibly fiction – inspired local filmmaker Gillian McKercher to write and direct the movie that will close the Calgary International Film Festival.

    “There’s a family legend that my great grandfather, who lived in Calgary for quite a while, gambled away an entire block of Chinatown in a single night of cards,” McKercher told CTV News.

    “That story really sparked my imagination and that was the kernel to begin Lucky Star,” she said.

    Terry Chen plays a father and reformed gambler who returns to the poker table to pay off a debt.

    The film co-stars Olivia Cheng and Calgary’s own Andrew Phung, best known for his role in Kim’s Convenience.

    • Watch the full interview in the video player above

    McKercher’s first feature film – Circle of Steel – won the Audience Award at the 2018 Calgary International Film Festival.

    Lucky Star will debut on Saturday, Sept. 28 to conclude the 25th anniversary edition of the festival.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News