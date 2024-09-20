CIFF closer 'Lucky Star' inspired by Calgary filmmaker's family lore

Family lore – possibly true, possibly fiction – inspired local filmmaker Gillian McKercher to write and direct the movie that will close the Calgary International Film Festival.

“There’s a family legend that my great grandfather, who lived in Calgary for quite a while, gambled away an entire block of Chinatown in a single night of cards,” McKercher told CTV News.

“That story really sparked my imagination and that was the kernel to begin Lucky Star,” she said.

Terry Chen plays a father and reformed gambler who returns to the poker table to pay off a debt.

The film co-stars Olivia Cheng and Calgary’s own Andrew Phung, best known for his role in Kim’s Convenience.

McKercher’s first feature film – Circle of Steel – won the Audience Award at the 2018 Calgary International Film Festival.

Lucky Star will debut on Saturday, Sept. 28 to conclude the 25th anniversary edition of the festival.