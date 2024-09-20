CALGARY
    Airdrie residents targeted by Bitcoin email scam: RCMP

    A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
    Airdrie RCMP is warning community members of Bitcoin scam emails that have been circulating this week.

    Police said scammers have been sending out emails saying they have private images of people and demanding Bitcoin.

    "The scammer states they have seen their browsing history and have access to their computers and smartphones," RCMP said.

    "The scammer also states they have footage of the individuals doing private things in their bedroom to which they created screenshots."

    They will then request $2,000 USD in Bitcoin to wipe out the images.

    RCMP is reminding residents not to send money to anyone unless they know it's a legitimate company.

    Anyone with information about this scam is asked to contact Airdrie RCMP by calling 403-945-7200. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, online or through the P3 Tips app.

