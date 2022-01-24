City of Calgary adds 20 new electric vehicle charging sites

Those who drive electric vehicles will now have greater access to charging stations at City of Calgary facilities.

The city announced on Monday that new Level 2 Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations have been added to four Park and Ride lots and four recreation facilities.

In total, there are 20 new EV charging stations:

Two at Chinook Park and Ride,

Two at Brentwood Park and Ride,

Four at Sirocco Park and Ride,

Two McKnight-Westwinds Park and Ride,

Two at Southland Leisure Centre,

Two at Village Square Leisure Centre,

Two at Thornhill Aquatic & Recreation Centre, and

Four at Vivo for Healthier Generations.

"Providing parking spots to charge electric vehicles supports Calgary becoming a climate-resilient city and further provides our customers with opportunities to use low-emission modes of transportation while accessing our amenities," said Michelle Tait, Superintendent of Operations with Calgary Recreation, in a news release.

The City of Calgary says the project was made possible by contributions from Natural Resources Canada’s Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program and ENMAX's Power’s Charge Up EV Smart Charging pilot.

The project cost totaled $264,000, which included design, installation, electrical upgrades, and operation and maintenance of the charging stations for five years.

Natural Resources Canada contributed $100,000, ENMAX contributed $120,000 and The City of Calgary paid $44,000.