The City of Calgary administration will be releasing the details of the budget for the next four years and homeowners are expected to see an increase on their bills this time around.

Calgary’s 2019-2022 service plan and budget is expected to be presented sometime on Wednesday afternoon.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi has said that because property values are continuing to slide in the downtown core, property taxes could see an increase.

Earlier this year, city council already voted to increase property taxes in 2019 to 3.45 percent with annual increases in the following years.

According to that increase, the average household will pay between 48 and 64 dollars more per year.

Waste and recycling fees are also expected to increase by 30 percent in the next four years.

More details will be released with the budget.