City of Calgary to offer free compost for yards and gardens

If you’re a Calgarian looking for a deal on fertilizer and soil amendments this spring, the City of Calgary has a deal for you.

Free compost will be available for pickup between April 15 and June 1, by appointment only.

The complimentary compost can be used in yards and gardens. It’s produced from food scraps and yard waste collected through the city’s Green Cart program.

To pick some up, you must book an appointment, starting April 9, on the city’s booking tool.

Each household is entitled to pick up compost once during the 2024 Compost Giveaway. Remember to mix your compost with soil.

Compost will be available to pick up at both Shepard (South) and Spyhill (North) landfills.

