City of Lethbridge teams with Streets Alive Mission to help vulnerable communities

Lethbridge is teaming up with the Streets Alive Mission to provide a 24-hour comfort centre for vulnerable city residents over the winter months.

The comfort centre, located at 323 Fourth Street South, will expand its hours and add support staff starting Thursday, and continuing through March 31, 2023.

For over 30 years, Streets Alive Mission has been providing support for vulnerable communities in Lethbridge. However, it has never operated as an overnight sleeping space. The winter expanded hours will protect vulnerable community members from extreme cold, and offer an opportunity to connect with supports and services available at a number of service organizations across Lethbridge.

For more information, check out the city's extreme cold response supports.