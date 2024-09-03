City raises water-use threshold but asks Calgarians to conserve again

As people get back into routine, the city is asking them to pivot once again to conserve water during feeder main repairs, but it seems Calgarians aren't as eager this time.

Water use spiked on Labour Day, with residents and businesses using 505 million litres – up from 473 million.

That was over the target of 450 million litres per day, which the city has now raised to 485 million, saying it's found a way to improve water distribution.

"We have a complex water network with over 5,000 kilometres of pipe, and many underground storage reservoirs or underground tanks where we store treated drinking water prior to pumping it to homes and businesses," said Michael Thompson, the city's director of infrastructure services.

Thompson says crews have been able to reconfigure existing pumps to reroute the flow of water, bumping up the amount that can be safely used.

"The team tried a new configuration to move water throughout the city and has been testing it for the last number of days," Thompson said.

"We have now finished testing this configuration, and the team is confident that it is a sustainable solution for the remainder of the repair work."

People in Calgary, Airdrie, Chestermere and Tsuut'ina Nation are asked to flush less and to take shorter showers and shallow baths.

The city says operating above the threshold could put firefighting and medical services at risk.

More than 500 million a day is "simply not sustainable," Thompson said.

"Every day that we're over 500 million litres a day, we reduce our capacity for storage in our underground tanks and we put the system at more risk."

The first round of Stage 4 restrictions lasted 27 days.

Calgary's water use is starting higher this time, and there are still about three more weeks to go.

Experts say while everyone is tired of conserving water, it is in everyone's best interest.

"As tired as people are, 25 per cent reduction means three less flushes a day, which is far less disruptive than a boil water advisory for who knows how long," said Tricia Stadnyk, hydrology expert at the Schulich School of Engineering.

The city says heat waves come with water-use spikes in the city.

Calgary just got out of a heat warning and likely will be there again later this week.

While sprinklers and wading pools are out, there is still the river, as well as many indoor places to cool down including swimming pools, libraries and movie theatres.

Construction on the feeder line is on schedule to be completed by Sept. 23.