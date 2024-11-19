Cremona, Alta., man charged with attempted murder after attack in home

Didsbury RCMP have charged a Cremona man with two counts of attempted murder following an attack on two people inside a home.

Police were called to the home at 2:37 a.m. on Monday by someone in Calgary who told RCMP that a man inside the home was attacking the people there.

On arrival, police found an 86-year-old man and 59-year-old woman who were seriously injured.

They found the suspect in the basement. Police said he also lived at the home.

He was arrested following "a brief confrontation" with police.

Officers administered first aid to the two victims until EMS arrived to take them to hospital in Calgary.

Both victims are expected to recover, police said in a Tuesday news release.

Montana Ronquist, 29, was charged with two counts of attempted murder.

He was remanded into custody and is expected to appear in the Alberta Court of Justice on Nov. 20.