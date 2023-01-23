City to review bylaw governing RV parking in Calgary neighbourhoods

The City of Calgary is seeking input on its existing RV parking bylaw to see if any improvements to the existing rules need to be made.

According to the city's current bylaw, recreational vehicles are allowed to be parked on hard-surface driveways or parking stalls outside homes but they cannot remain in place for more than 36 hours.

The city says the rules exist to reduce negative impacts on properties and neighbourhoods that include safety concerns, such as the RV blocking the vision of passing drivers.

Officials say the opportunity for revision for the bylaw will help the city understand how the issue has changed.

"As RV ownership has evolved locally, we are seeking Calgarians' feedback to update the definition of RVs, and to better understand perspectives on parking RVs in residential communities, from both owners and neighbours," said Aalika Kohli, business strategist with the City of Calgary's community strategies department in a statement.

The 36-hour time period is a limited term to allow RV owners to complete reasonable tasks such as cleaning, loading and unloading.

There is no time limit for RVs parked at the side or behind homes.

The city's website says the public engagement period is also in response to an increase in concerns about RV ownership.

"Those who own RVs have identified that the 36-hour parking time limit can be challenging and restrictive. However, issues regarding health, safety and bylaw violations related to the long-term use of RVs have been identified on properties in residential areas," the city said.

Calgarians are invited to share their feedback on the issue using the online tool between Jan. 23 and Feb. 13.

Those responses will be formulated into a list of recommendations that will be presented to city council in June.