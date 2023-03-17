'Clearly he did not have a legally purchased firearm': Smith speaks out amid deaths of Edmonton officers

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she hopes investigators can determine how the suspect who allegedly shot and killed two Edmonton police officers got the gun that was used.

She made the comment while speaking in Calgary on Friday at the Summit on Fairness for Newcomers.

"I understand that this young person was 16 years old, so clearly he did not have a legally purchased firearm," Smith said. "We have to find out why that is, and find out the avenues that guns are coming into our market."

"We've got an organized crime problem, a gang problem, we've got a gun smuggling problem… and so that's part of what we're working on, is how do we establish new committed teams of sheriffs so that we can deal with all of those issues?

"We also know there are mental health issues that are becoming increasingly acute among our young people.

"We know that we've got a very serious public safety issue on the streets of Calgary and Edmonton, it's part of the reason why we've embedded sheriff teams in both Calgary and Edmonton."

Const. Travis Jordan, 35, and Const. Brett Ryan, 30, were shot on Thursday while responding to a domestic dispute at an apartment building near 114 Avenue and 132 Street.

Edmonton's police chief Dale McFee says the pair had entered the building and were approaching an apartment suite when they were shot.

The male suspect, a 16-year-old, was killed from what investigators believe is a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The suspect's mother was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Friday, Smith again offered her condolences to those impacted by the deaths.

"I would like to once again offer my deepest sympathies to the family, friends, and colleagues of Const. Travis Jordan and Const. Brett Ryan of the Edmonton Police Service, who were tragically killed while responding to a call," she said.

"Every day, police officers across Alberta put on their uniforms and serve our communities. These courageous men and women bravely rise to any challenge that comes their way to protect the public.

"This tragedy reminds all of us of the dangers police officers face when protecting Albertans, and Alberta would not be the wonderful place it is without their service."

Smith had previously issued a joint statement with Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services Mike Ellis on Thursday, in which both expressed their sympathies.