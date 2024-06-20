Clearwater County man charged with setting fire to commercial building east of Innisfail

A 39-year-old Clearwater County man has been charged in relation to a Wednesday morning fire east of Innisfail, Alta.

Around 7:58 a.m., Innisfail RCMP received a report of someone spraying gasoline on a building east of Innisfail.

On their way to the site, they received a second notice the same person had lit the gasoline and the business was now on fire, at which point the suspect fled in a vehicle.

After a short search, RCMP officers located the vehicle and arrested the suspect.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire, but the building suffered significant damage.

There were no injuries.

The man was charged with arson, and break-and-enter with intent.

He remains in custody, and was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday in Red Deer.

Clearwater County is a municipal district in west-central Alberta, which includes the Town of Rocky Mountain House.