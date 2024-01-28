Close to 200 vehicles drive from Lethbridge to Coutts to mark anniversary of border blockade
A large convoy of close to 200 vehicles drove from Lethbridge to Coutts, Alta. Saturday, marking the second anniversary of the original convoy and blockade that paralyzed the border crossing in 2022.
The convoy was not only meant to commemorate the original Coutts border blockade but also bring attention to four men who remain in custody awaiting trial.
They’re accused in an alleged plot to kill RCMP members and remain in custody for more than 700 days.
A fifth man convicted of assaulting a police officer during the border blockade is awaiting sentencing.
Supporters raised money for their legal fees and the convoy also did a slow roll past the Lethbridge Correctional Centre to show their support.
Following the convoy, a rally was held indoors.
With files from Mason Depatie
A truck convoy of demonstrators block the highway at the busy U.S. border crossing in Coutts, Alta. on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)
