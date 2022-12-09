'Close to selling out': Lethbridge Christmas trees, greenery in high demand as supply remains an issue
World Cup 2022 quarterfinals: Two penalty shootouts sees Argentina, Croatia move on; top-ranked Brazil, Netherlands out
The men’s World Cup quarterfinal stage kicked off on Friday as Croatia eliminated Brazil and Argentina beat the Netherlands. CTVNews.ca has all the latest from the tournament.
Pricey pants from 1857 shipwreck go for US$114K, raise Levi's questions
Pulled from a sunken trunk at an 1857 shipwreck off the coast of North Carolina, work pants that auction officials describe as the oldest known pair of jeans in the world have sold for $114,000.
Mounties charged in shooting found not guilty of manslaughter, aggravated assault
Two Mounties who shot a man in his pickup truck at an Alberta rest stop were found not guilty on Friday of manslaughter and aggravated assault.
BREAKING | Ontario reveals how many people were impacted by COVID-19 vaccine portal breach
A security breach linked to Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine portal exposed the personal information of thousands of people in the province.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Exclusive surveillance footage shows duffel bags being loaded onto Pivot Airlines jet
CTV's W5 has been shown never-before-seen surveillance footage of Punta Cana International Airport from the night before a Canadian airline crew was detained after discovering duffel bags stuffed with 210 kilograms of cocaine in their plane's avionics bay.
Kansas oil spill biggest in Keystone history: U.S. data
An oil spill in a creek in northeastern Kansas this week is the largest for an onshore crude pipeline in more than nine years and by far the biggest in the history of the Keystone pipeline, according to federal data.
Quebec adopts law making oath to King optional for elected members
Quebec's legislature has passed a law putting an end to the requirement that members swear an oath to the King. The Coalition Avenir Quebec government had tabled a bill on Tuesday making the oath to the monarch optional after three members of the opposition Parti Quebecois refused to swear the oath and were barred from sitting.
NATO chief fears Ukraine war could widen into bigger conflict
The head of NATO expressed worry that the fighting in Ukraine could spin out of control and become a war between Russia and NATO, according to an interview released Friday.
The Ikea monkey was spotted 10 years ago. This is where he is now
A monkey cloaked in a tiny shearling coat was found roaming an Ikea in Toronto 10 years ago to date.
3-vehicle crash making Highway 21 'impassable' near Edmonton: RCMP
A crash involving three vehicles, one of them a semi, closed a busy highway on the southeast outskirts of Edmonton Friday.
Nugent-Hopkins' hot start means McDavid and Draisaitl can play together, Woodcroft says
He's the longest-serving Oiler, a fan favourite, and right now the key to Edmonton unleashing its dynamic duo.
Snowy sidewalks prompt 908 complaints, 0 fines so far in Vancouver
Hundreds of Vancouver residents failed to shovel their sidewalks in a timely fashion following last week's snowfall – but so far, none of them have been fined.
B.C. health officials under fire for delayed release of pediatric flu death numbers
British Columbia’s top doctor is promising more transparency about the alarming number of kids dying from the flu – but critics are questioning why the information wasn't shared sooner.
Volunteers pack hundreds of Christmas hampers for Lytton, B.C., residents
A church in Langley, B.C., temporarily turned its sanctuary into a warehouse stacked with more than 22,000 kilograms of food – which volunteers packed into hundreds of hampers for Lytton residents.
N.B. issues warning to public after 9 sudden drug-related deaths
New Brunswick Health is warning the public about a dangerous drug known as bromazolam after several recent deaths in the province.
Two Fredericton men charged after shooting incident that prompted Alert Ready message: RCMP
Two Fredericton men have been charged in connection with a shooting incident that prompted an Alert Ready message to be issued for the area.
Patients leaving overcrowded Nova Scotia ER without being seen: managers
An emailed letter to staff of a Halifax-area hospital says that the pressure on the emergency room has risen to the point where there's no space to assess patients and one in 10 people aren't seen before they give up and leave.
B.C. man among trio charged after $7M in drugs found on U.S. beach
Two Americans and one British Columbian are facing possible life sentences in U.S. prison after beachcombers discovered more than 180 kilograms of methamphetamine and fentanyl stuffed into duffel bags on the Washington state shoreline.
Impaired driver gets 90-day prohibition after driving RV over cliff: Saanich police
An impaired driver is lucky to have sustained only minor injuries after driving his RV off a cliff in Saanich, B.C., according to police.
Snowfall warning issued for Vancouver Island as 10 cm expected overnight
A large swath of Vancouver Island is in for heavy snowfall Friday night. Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for eastern Vancouver Island, focused especially on the communities of Courtenay and Campbell River, B.C.
Pigeon's eyes 'scorched shut' in fiery Toronto bridge explosion: wildlife centre
The Toronto Wildlife Centre (TWC) found a pigeon with singed feathers and “scorched shut” eyes following an explosion under a downtown Toronto bridge late last month.
Midget hockey player speaks out after alleged racial slur at game prompts brawl
A suspension, hearing and possible charges are in the air after a racial slur was allegedly hurled at a 16-year-old Black hockey player during a U18 Midget game in the Montreal area.
Legault breaks with tradition and gives end-of-session press conference a pass
Premier Francois Legault decided not to present a summary of his government's progress this session at a press conference on Friday.
Watson takes 'full responsibility' for LRT failings in first statement since damning report but also blames RTG
Former Ottawa mayor Jim Watson has issued his first public statement since the release of a scathing report into Stage 1 of LRT. He said he takes 'full responsibility' for the system's shortcomings but did not directly address many of the report's findings.
Embattled Ottawa lawyer James Bowie has law licence suspended
An Ottawa lawyer, who earlier this month made headlines because of accusations of sexual misconduct, has had his law licence suspended following a hearing into unrelated issues with the Law Society of Ontario.
10 Guelph Dodge Rams stolen in 2 weeks amid rash of thefts across region
Police services in Guelph, Waterloo region and Brantford are issuing warnings after a string of thefts targeting Dodge Ram pickup trucks.
Cambridge house fire causes $400K in damages
Four adults and a baby have been displaced after a fire broke out at their Cambridge home late Thursday night.
Gas prices hit year-low in K-W
A fire sale at the pumps Friday afternoon brought gas prices down even further with drivers looking to take advantage of year-low prices.
Sask. man sentenced to 10 years for drug possession, trafficking
A Saskatchewan man at the centre of a police hunt spanning more than two years is now behind bars.
Saskatoon fire crews called to Canada Post facility for suspicious package
Firefighters were called to the city's Canada Post facility Friday morning over concerns about a suspicious package leaking an unknown substance.
Saskatoon police say woman sexually assaulted 14-year-old
A Saskatoon woman is facing a sexual assault charge following an alleged incident involving a minor.
City of Greater Sudbury is looking for new CFO after new hire won't relocate
CTV News has learned the City of Greater Sudbury is looking for a new chief financial officer, in a hastily-called news conference Friday morning at Tom Davies Square.
No lineups as Costco gas station opens in Sudbury
The much-anticipated new Costco gas station on the Kingsway in Sudbury has opened and despite being $0.09 to $0.26 per litre less than nearby stations, there were no big lineups Friday morning.
Man accused of 1983 murders of Erin Gilmour and Susan Tice makes first court appearance
The man charged in the gruesome 1983 murders of two Toronto women made his first appearance in court Friday.
'I will not be resigning': Winnipeg police chief responds amid calls to recover remains of alleged serial killer's victims
Amid calls for his resignation, Winnipeg's police chief says he will not be stepping down and is committed to getting justice for the four victims of an alleged serial killer.
No decision on landfill search, Winnipeg Police Board considering outside help
Decisions on next steps in a potential search for the remains of two Indigenous women believed to be at a landfill outside Winnipeg are being worked through with the option of bringing in outside help, the city's police board said Friday.
Winnipeg police disrupt "ghost gun" operation; two facing charges
Two men are facing charges after police say a criminal network paid legitimate printer services to make parts for illegal 3D-printed handguns.
Attempted murder charge laid after Sask. man allegedly draws gun during arrest
A Saskatchewan man is facing attempted murder charges following an alleged altercation involving guns with RCMP officers on Wednesday afternoon.
Driver arrested after reportedly passing out inside car wash
A motorist was arrested for impaired driving after it was reported to police they had passed out while inside a car wash, according to a tweet from Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan.
SaskPower customers to see 3% increase on bills due to carbon tax
SaskPower customers can expect to see a three per cent increase on their bills effective Jan. 1, 2023, due to an increase in the federal carbon tax.