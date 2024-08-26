Clouds and gusty winds ahead of Tuesday's low-pressure system

A low-pressure system is on the way.

Ahead of the system on Tuesday, we will get the clouds and gusty winds.

There is also a small chance of showers closer to the supper hours.

The rainy day will be Wednesday.

You know the drill. It will be rainy, gusty and cool.

Expect seven-plus millimeters of rain in Calgary.

Some localized areas that get the embedded thunderstorms will see higher amounts.

The rain should taper off by the supper hours on Wednesday.

The sun and warmer temperatures will make their return on Thursday.