Cochrane RCMP advise public of 'pre-planned police operation'

Cochrane RCMP are informing the public that a heavy police presence in the community on Thursday is not a risk to public safety.

Officials said a team of police officers are in the area of Heritage Boulevard and Heritage View for "a pre-planned police operation."

"People are asked to avoid the area and to not post the actions of police on social media, as it may pose a threat to police and public safety," RCMP said in a news release.

Police have not released any further details about the activity.

In a 7 a.m. update, RCMP said most of the officers have left the scene, but the investigation is ongoing.