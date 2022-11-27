Cochrane RCMP investigating early-morning break in

Cochrane RCMP are investigating an early Sunday morning break-in to a residence in the Rivercrest Boulevard area of Cochrane.

At around 4:15 a.m., a doorbell camera captured a man approaching the front door of a home, and gained entry into the main floor.

The suspect left with a family bag, keys to the victims' vehicles, personal items and RCMP police identification.

A second video overlooking the driveway shows two other suspects coming from a waiting SUV. The three suspects enter the victims' vehicles and flee.

Police determined that the residence was entered illegally.

The first suspect is described as a man between 167 cm (5'6") and 177 cm (5'10"), weighing approximately 77 - 84 kg (170-185 lbs), with a fair complexion. He was last seen wearing a Gucci hoodie, a watch with a large circular face, dark, thick-framed glasses and black bandana covering the lower part of his face, white running shoes with black laces and blue jeans.

The second suspect is described as a man between 167 cm (5'6") and 172 cm (5'8"), weighing between 72 kg (160) and 79 kg (175 lbs). He wore a windbreaker with the hood up, over a baseball cap. He had a shoulder pack draped over his chest and a back pack slung over his back. He entered the victims' grey Kia Telluride SUV (AB license BXZ5040) and fled.

The suspects are alleged to have taken two vehicles

The third suspect is a man between 172 cm (5'8) and 177 cm (5'10"), between 72 kg (160) and 79 kg (175 lbs). He was wearing a black sweater with hood and face mask. He entered the passenger side of the victims' 2019 black Dodge Ram (AB license BCJ3641) and fled with the first suspect.

Cochrane RCMP have no reason to believe it was a targeted event or that the suspects knew police identification and badge were inside the residence.

Albertans are reminded that they can ask for identification from anyone who says they're a police officer and can also call police at 403-266-1234 to confirm an officer's identity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app available at Apple, or the Google play store.