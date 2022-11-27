Cochrane RCMP investigating early-morning break in
Cochrane RCMP are investigating an early Sunday morning break-in to a residence in the Rivercrest Boulevard area of Cochrane.
At around 4:15 a.m., a doorbell camera captured a man approaching the front door of a home, and gained entry into the main floor.
The suspect left with a family bag, keys to the victims' vehicles, personal items and RCMP police identification.
A second video overlooking the driveway shows two other suspects coming from a waiting SUV. The three suspects enter the victims' vehicles and flee.
Police determined that the residence was entered illegally.
The first suspect is described as a man between 167 cm (5'6") and 177 cm (5'10"), weighing approximately 77 - 84 kg (170-185 lbs), with a fair complexion. He was last seen wearing a Gucci hoodie, a watch with a large circular face, dark, thick-framed glasses and black bandana covering the lower part of his face, white running shoes with black laces and blue jeans.
The second suspect is described as a man between 167 cm (5'6") and 172 cm (5'8"), weighing between 72 kg (160) and 79 kg (175 lbs). He wore a windbreaker with the hood up, over a baseball cap. He had a shoulder pack draped over his chest and a back pack slung over his back. He entered the victims' grey Kia Telluride SUV (AB license BXZ5040) and fled.
The suspects are alleged to have taken two vehicles
The third suspect is a man between 172 cm (5'8) and 177 cm (5'10"), between 72 kg (160) and 79 kg (175 lbs). He was wearing a black sweater with hood and face mask. He entered the passenger side of the victims' 2019 black Dodge Ram (AB license BCJ3641) and fled with the first suspect.
Cochrane RCMP have no reason to believe it was a targeted event or that the suspects knew police identification and badge were inside the residence.
Albertans are reminded that they can ask for identification from anyone who says they're a police officer and can also call police at 403-266-1234 to confirm an officer's identity.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000.
Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app available at Apple, or the Google play store.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Why anti-poverty researchers bristle at holiday appeals for food bank donations
Campaigns for food bank donations are a staple of the holiday season, but some Canadian food insecurity researchers say the appeals don't address the systemic issues surrounding poverty.
Canada's payday from men's World Cup exceeds US$10 million
Canada will leave the World Cup with US$10.5 million from FIFA for its participation at the men's soccer showcase.
Canada's top five federal contaminated sites to cost taxpayers billions to clean up
With a cost estimate of $4.38 billion, remediation of the Giant Mine, one of the most contaminated sites in Canada, is also expected to be the most expensive federal environmental cleanup in the country's history.
5 takeaways from Canada’s World Cup loss to Croatia
CTVNews.ca has five main takeaways from Canada’s 4-1 loss to Croatia.
Crowds angered by COVID-19 lockdowns call for China's Xi to step down
Protesters angered by strict anti-virus measures called for China's powerful leader to resign, an unprecedented rebuke as authorities in at least eight cities struggled to suppress demonstrations Sunday that represent a rare direct challenge to the ruling Communist Party.
Layoffs, ultimatums, and an ongoing saga over blue check marks: Elon Musk's first month at Twitter
Sunday officially marks one month since the world's richest man took the helm at Twitter. The billionaire has seemingly left no stone unturned during his whirlwind first month as "Chief Twit." Here is a look at the range of ways Musk (who is still, simultaneously, CEO of his other companies Tesla and SpaceX) has already left his mark on one of the world's most influential social media platforms.
Bees living in isolation have half the lifespan they did 50 years ago: study
The lifespan of lab-reared honey bees today is half of what it was fifty years ago, according to a new study, which researchers suggest could be a sign that environmental stress isn't the only factor affecting the global bee population.
Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov give Canada 1st Davis Cup title
Canada won its first Davis Cup title on Sunday, beating Australia behind victories from Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime. Montreal's Auger-Aliassime beat Australia's Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-3 on Sunday to clinch Canada's first Davis Cup championship. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., won Canada's first singles match -- 6-2, 6-4 over Thanasi Kokkinakis -- on Sunday.
Mexico's Lopez Obrador leads massive pro-government march
Hundreds of thousands of people marched in Mexico's capital Sunday in a show of support for President Manuel Lopez Obrador, who before assuming the presidency had led some of the country's biggest protests.
Edmonton
-
Canada ends scoring drought at men's World Cup but can't hold off Croatia
Canada wasted little time Sunday ending its scoring drought at the men's World Cup via Alphonso Davies but could not hold off Croatia, losing 4-1 to end its hopes of reaching the tournament's knockout round.
-
Major Collisions responds to crash that injures 4 people
Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash northeast of Edmonton Sunday afternoon.
-
Mail theft charges to come after Canada Post employee keeps 500 packages
Charges are pending after RCMP and postal inspectors in east-central Alberta found a Canada Post employee had been stashing mail.
Vancouver
-
'Significant snowfall' may be on its way for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley
The potential for snow in the region in the coming days has prompted a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.
-
B.C. expanding efforts to recruit, train internationally educated doctors
B.C. officials have announced changes they say will allow more foreign-trained and certified doctors to work in the province, a move meant to help mitigate the crisis in family medicine.
-
Coquihalla Highway closed between Hope and Merritt
Snowy conditions and several "vehicle incidents" forced the closure of Highway 5 between Hope and Merritt Sunday, according to DriveBC.
Atlantic
-
Demands for answers, action after Moncton Hospital ER waiting room death
Friends of a man who died waiting for care inside the Moncton Hospital’s ER waiting room this past week held a demonstration Saturday outside the building, demanding answers and action.
-
N.B. RCMP misidentify body, loved ones alert coroner before cremation
A Moncton family is breathing a sigh of relief after police misidentified a body found, but questions remain about how law enforcement made the serious mix-up.
-
NS Power rates could rise by 14 per cent by 2024: settlement agreement
A new proposal from Nova Scotia Power would see electricity rates rise nearly 14 per cent by 2024, despite efforts to limit increases by the province.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria officer injured while arresting suspect at Santa Claus parade, police say
A Victoria police officer was injured while trying to arrest a man at the Santa Claud parade Saturday, according to the department.
-
Elementary school students build bench with secret compartment to share messages of kindness
All the students in the school can take a paper form that's available available in every classroom, pen something positive about someone else, and deposit the note in a secret compartment underneath the rainbow bench.
-
Oak Bay Light Up Christmas festival returns after pandemic cancellations
After an involuntary two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Oak Bay's annual Christmas festival has returned.
Toronto
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Brampton: police
One of two pedestrians struck by a vehicle in Brampton Sunday morning has died, according to Peel police.
-
Fiery explosion spotted under downtown Toronto bridge, no injuries reported
No injuries have been reported after a fiery explosion underneath the Bathurst Street Bridge at Fort York late Saturday.
-
As it happened: Croatia win 4-1, knock Canada out of World Cup 2022
Alphonso Davies scored Canada's first men's World Cup goal, but the team has been eliminated from the tournament after a 4-1 loss to Croatia.
Montreal
-
Montreal to pay $3 million to protestors whose rights were violated by city police
The City of Montreal will pay more than $3 million to hundreds of protestors whose rights were violated by city police. The settlement will end eight long-running class action lawsuits against the city that allege participants in six protests were illegally arrested or detained by police and were unable to exercise other fundamental rights.
-
Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov give Canada 1st Davis Cup title
Canada won its first Davis Cup title on Sunday, beating Australia behind victories from Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime. Montreal's Auger-Aliassime beat Australia's Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-3 on Sunday to clinch Canada's first Davis Cup championship. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., won Canada's first singles match -- 6-2, 6-4 over Thanasi Kokkinakis -- on Sunday.
-
Quebec City firefighters called to five-alarm blaze at Hotel Acadia
A five-alarm fire at the Hotel Acadia in Quebec City drew 80 firefighters to the scene to put out the blaze that started on the roof.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa soccer fans proud of Canada's showing at World Cup
Ottawa soccer fans went through a wave of emotions during Canada's World Cup game against Croatia on Sunday. But those fans say, despite Sunday's loss, they're still proud of Canada's showing on the world stage.
-
Three people injured in fire at Little Italy apartment building; second fire in just over a week
Three people suffered smoke inhalation after a fire in a Little Italy apartment building, the second in just over a week.
-
Ottawa's new city council, the LRT inquiry report, and keeping an eye on the flu: 5 stories to watch in Ottawa this week
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
Kitchener
-
Botched airplane landing, charges for school bus driver, $800K senior scam: Most read stories of the week
A Flair Airlines plane that botched the landing at the Region of Waterloo International Airport, charges for a school bus driver after a kid was dragged, and a senior scammed out of $800,000 round out the most read stories of the week.
-
Waterloo fans watch history together during Canada World Cup game
It may not have been the result they wanted, but soccer fans in Waterloo and across the country still witnessed history together.
-
Waterloo region families eager for more children’s pain meds arriving in Canada
Children’s cold and flu medications are on the way to restock bare pharmacy shelves, as the federal government is currently securing foreign imports to improve supply, and some pharmacies have seen those shipments already this weekend.
Saskatoon
-
Snowfall warning in effect for Saskatoon: Environment Canada
Saskatoon residents could be hit with up to 20 centimetres of snow by Tuesday, according to a snowfall warning issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada Sunday afternoon.
-
Two arrested, cocaine and meth seized in Saskatoon police search
Two people face charges for trafficking and possession of a dangerous weapon following the execution of a warrant on Avenue C North on Thursday, Saskatoon police said.
-
Sask. sisters convicted of murder reunite in front of courthouse with hope to clear their names
Two Indigenous sisters, who are among Canada’s longest serving female inmates, saw each other for the first time in 18 years, outside a Yorkton courthouse on Thursday.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury’s Shoebox Project for women is well underway
The Shoebox Project was founded in Toronto more than a decade ago and has since grown into a national organization. Sudbury officials say the program was put together to bring a smile to women and girls who don’t typically have anything or anyone reaching out to them during the holiday season.
-
Forests Ontario to plant more trees in the North
Since 2008, Forests Ontario has planted more than two million tries in the north. Now, through a federally funded program called the 2 Billion Trees Commitment, even more will be planted.
-
How Canada's oldest flour mill is reviving an iconic Manitoba cereal brand
A historic flour mill in Ontario is putting a beloved Manitoba cereal brand back on store shelves.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg fans share cheers and tears during Canada's historic World Cup game
Soccer fans and Canadian sports lovers packed watch parties Sunday to catch the Canadian Men's National Soccer Team's historic World Cup run.
-
'You can't ignore the sound of the drum': Hinode Taiko celebrates 40 years
A Winnipeg-based Japanese drum group is celebrating four decades of high energy beats.
-
Kidnapping suspect captured: RCMP
A suspect in a brief but harrowing kidnapping incident Friday has been apprehended by police.
Regina
-
Winter conditions inbound for much of Sask.: Environment Canada
Much of western and central Saskatchewan can expect winter conditions as storm warnings and weather statements have been issued by Environment Canada.
-
Thousands gather for 36th annual Santa Claus Parade in Regina
Albert Street in Regina saw hundreds of families with children gather on Sunday for the annual Santa Clause Parade.
-
Basement blaze leads to emergency response: Regina fire
Firefighters responded to a basement fire in east Regina on Saturday afternoon.